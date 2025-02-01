Baldur’s Gate 3 Cast Confirmed for D&D Live at MagicCon

MagicCon is a massive event for fantasy lovers, giving fans an opportunity to come together and celebrate their favorite fandoms. As far as cons go, it’s relatively new to the party, beginning in 2023 as a celebration of Magic: The Gathering turning 30. This year, Dungeons & Dragons will be joining the party, expanding the event to include many D&D centered events. Naturally, this includes a live cast D&D performance where several notable names will gather to play the beloved TTRPG for a live audience.

MagicCon will be in Chicago from February 21st-23rd, and event badges are available for a variety of experiences from single day attendance to a full Level 20 VIP badge. The con will include a show floor with plenty of fantasy-themed vendors, as well as panels throughout the weekend-long event. In addition, fans will be able to partake in meet and greet experiences with various big names from the Magic: The Gathering community and more. In other words, a fairly typical big convention experience, but centered on Wizards of the Coast’s biggest properties.

The promo banner for MagicCon 2025 in Chicago

This year’s addition of Dungeons & Dragons in an official capacity includes a D&D live performance. A star-studded cast with some big familiar names from Baldur’s Gate 3 will take on an adventure called Baldur’s Gate: From Hags to Liches live on stage on Saturday, February 22nd. Technically, this event is listed as a panel, which means attendance of the show is first-come, first serve, for anyone with an event badge for MagicCon.

Full Cast for Baldur’s Gate: From Hags to Liches at MagicCon Chicago

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 will recognize the cast for this MagicCon live play show, as it includes several voice actors from the game. Here is everyone confirmed for the D&D Live – Baldur’s Gate from Hags to Liches performance. And yes, the cast is not only returning to perform a D&D live, but they will be reprising their roles from the game!

We've assembled a party from Baldur's Gate to go on an adventure with us at MagicCon: Chicago, headed by Dungeon Master Aabria Iyengar! pic.twitter.com/nCnTlRHk8R — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) January 31, 2025

Dungeon Master – Aabria Iyengar

The live show will be DM’d by Aabria Iyengar, best known for her work on popular TTRPG actual plays like Critical Role and Dimension 20. She has also performed as part of the off-Broadway Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern show. Though she’s the only cast member not affiliated with Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s got a storied history in the D&D live play arena that she’s sure to bring to the performance at MagicCon.

Lae’Zel – Devora Wilde

Devora Wilde was the voice of Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, and she will be returning to the role for Baldur’s Gate: From Hags to Liches at MagicCon Chicago.

Astarion – Neil Newborn

Fresh from a stint playing a variety of characters in Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Neil Newborn will be reprising the role of Astarion for the D&D Live show at MagicCon.

Karlach – Samantha Béart

The original voice of Karlach will also be returning for this D&D Live performance at MagicCon, as Samantha Béart will reprise their role.

Wyll – Theo Solomon

Rounding out the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion cast for D&D Live is Theo Solomon, the voice of Wyll.

The cast may not include every beloved companion from Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s a solid lineup of talented voice actors who will no doubt bring their characters to life in this new on-stage adventure.