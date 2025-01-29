Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Game Announced

Recently, the newly revealed 2025 Dungeons & Dragons roadmap added a few new items for fans to look forward to. But if D&D enthusiasts thought that a new Eberron book and mystery project for October were the only surprises in store this year, they thought wrong. Today, developer Resolution Games has finally revealed their previously teased Dungeons & Dragons project, DEMEO X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked. This new game combines the Demeo Roleplaying System with the lore of Dungeons & Dragons, and the official reveal comes along with the game’s first trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Demeo cross-platform co-op system has been around since 2021, giving players a way to enjoy turn-based combat in a virtual tabletop environment. The game is available in a standard version or as a VR-enhanced experience, giving players options for how they want to engage. And now, that experience is expanding with an official Dungeons & Dragons collaboration that will bring the classes, lore, and system from D&D to the Demeo system in an official capacity.

Play video

While the announcement trailer doesn’t reveal much, it’s clear that the VR capabilities will be a focus for the project. That said, Battlemarked will also be available across PC and console in addition to XR devices. So, those that aren’t so keen on adopting VR play for video games should still be able to enjoy this new collab without the need for VR equipment.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Aims to Free the Forever DM

As the project has just been officially revealed, we don’t yet know a ton about what Battlemarked will look like. However, what we do know may show promise for the forever DM looking to enjoy D&D with their friends, minus the prep. Battlemarked is being billed a “DM-less system” that encourages groups to lean into collaborative strategy and decision making. In other words, the DM can join the group as the game runs the adventure for you.

And speaking of adventure, Battlemarked will launch with two different story-based campaigns for players to enjoy. Additional campaigns in other D&D settings are already planned as additional DLC in the future, and while it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s likely this will be paid DLC. Even so, two adventures can generally keep a party busy for quite some time, especially if Battlemarked will pull directly from existing D&D adventure settings to tell epic stories.

Character art from the upcoming Battlemarked game

The game will use a “fast turn-based” approach to combat, which sounds poised to replicate those 6-second rounds that often take much longer at the table. It will also incorporate “pick-up-and-play mechanics” which further suggests that Battlemarked will not require the amount of prep a traditional D&D session asks of its DM.

As of now, an official release date or pricing information have not been revealed. We do know that the game will be available on multiple platforms as previously mentioned, with the virtual reality components an optional feature for those with XR-enabled devices. It will also allow for cross-platform play at launch, letting groups join up with a party of four regardless of the combination of consoles and systems they’re using.

Battlemarked joins other ventures like D&D Beyond Maps and the 3D sandbox Project Sigil in offering another new, virtual way to experience Dungeons & Dragons. Until more is revealed, it’s hard to say what to make of the project, but for those looking for a Virtual Reality or DM-free experience, it may be one to watch.