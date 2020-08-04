Baldur's Gate 3 Delays Early Access Launch

Baldur’s Gate 3 was supposed to be available as an early access game this month, but those plans are no longer happening now that the early access launch has been delayed. Larian Studios announced on Tuesday that the game wouldn’t be hitting its August release expectations, but the news wasn’t all bad. It was confirmed that we’ll see another announcement later in the month when the developer shares with the community a new release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 alongside other details. All of that is scheduled to come on August 18th.

Larian Studios shared the news on social media this week to confirm the game had been pushed back and to confirm the date when we’ll hear more about the title. While the studio was aiming to have the game out some time in August, an actual release date for the early access launch was never provided. Full details on what we’ll be hearing on August 18th haven’t been provided, but we at least know we’ll get a new release date.

Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner. We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside @geoffkeighley, @LarAtLarian and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th. https://t.co/mz5Nsx5YaR pic.twitter.com/cyUPwztb6p — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 4, 2020

It was in June that Larian Studios said it was targeting August for an early access launch, but that goal always had a big “maybe” attached to it. The trailer above tempered expectations for the launch window from the start. In an accompanying community update, Swen Vincke, founder of Larian Studios, said the team was shooting for August but that there were a few things that might prevent that from happening. Some of the work still being done on the game included performance captures which required physical bodies in a room to record, a process complicated by restrictions and precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vincke will be present during the Baldur’s Gate 3 announcements set for August 18th alongside others from Larian Studios to share more news on the game. It’ll take place at 10 a.m. PT on that day for those who are interested in seeing what comes of it, but you can bet the highlights will be shared online afterwards regardless.

Baldur’s Gate 3 does not yet have a release date, but that will change on August 18th when we hear more about the game from the developers.

