Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Have Done A LOT of Smooching Since the Game Released

Larian Studios has celebrated the first birthday of Baldur’s Gate 3 in plenty of ways recently, with the newest release from today listing a set of new player statistics that provide details about the common ways players are experiencing the game and what choices they have in common with one another. Covered in the data is everything from the most commonly selected races and class for custom characters, the number of people who choose the bear (as you do) during the romance scene with Halsin, and most importantly the number of scratches the best boy in the realm (Scratch) as received – knowing it will never be enough for him.

Of course, what would Baldur’s Gate 3 player statistics be without focusing in on the love that is undeniably in the air with the companions and player character – Tav or otherwise? So far, players have done a lot of kissing – 75 million companion smooches, to be exact. Astarion, unsurprisingly, continues to be a clear favorite amongst the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, with 15 million kisses having been given to him by players, though he’s in second place behind another predominant name in the fandom, Shadowheart, leading by far with 27 million kisses.

Unfortunately, Minthara is in last place in terms of number of kisses, with a mere 169,937 smooches at the time Larian released the data. This is a serious missed opportunity and you have not Baldur’s Gate 3’d until you’ve had a little Minthara love (in my opinion, I guess…).

As previously mentioned, the statistics also include the amount of romantic attention Act 2 and beyond companion Halsin has received – both in bear form and otherwise. 658,000 players have had sex with Halsin according to the data, with 30% opting for the bear. As for the Emperor, 1.1 million players have had their mind blown by the mind flayer, though an overwhelming 63% of players that go through with this romantic option opt to do so with the Dream Guardian form – clearly the fandom isn’t ready for to experience the tentacles, but to the 37% who were: I see you, and I understand you, and I get it.

The following romance statistics were also shared:

In the Act 1 Celebration Night:

32.5% of players spent the night with Shadowheart.



13.5% of players got hot with Karlach.



15.6% of players slept alone. It’s not you, it’s them. They have standards



For Act 3:

48.8% of players experienced Shadowheart’s final romance scene.



17.6% of players had a romantic dinner with Karlach.



12.9% of players held hands with Lae’zel.



The full list of player statistics can be read on X (formerly Twitter).