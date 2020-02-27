Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Over 100 Hours of Content

Earlier this week, Larian Studios revealed Baldur’s Gate 3, a brand-new installment in the classic role-playing series. At the moment, there’s no word of a release date or platforms beyond PC and Google Stadia, but there’s word of the game’s length. According to Larian, the game will have over 100 hours of content. The confirmation of the crazy amount of the content came during a recent IGN interview. Presumably it has over 100 hours of content if you do everything possible in the game. In other words, I can’t imagine just the main story line is that long.

Now, if you know Larian Studios, this won’t come as a huge surprise. Its previous two games — Divinity Original Sin and Divinity Original Sin II — were both similar in length if you were on a completionist run. If you did just the main quest line, both were about 50 hours. In other words, perhaps Baldur’s Gate 3 will take 50-70 hours if you mainline it.

This may seem like a lot of content, but it’s actually not that crazy within the classic role-playing genre. This is how long these type of games tend to be. That said, having a ton of content doesn’t mean much if said content is just filler. However, given that Divinity Original Sin II is one of the best role-playing games of all-time, I doubt this will be an issue. In fact, Larian Studios revealed it has bolstered its ranks with a ton of new hires to make Baldur’s Gate 3, which suggests it’s going to have even more resources and polish poured into it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is in development for PC and Stadia. There’s no word of a release date or console ports. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Baldur’s Gate 3 will push the boundaries of the RPG genre and offer a rich narrative with unparalleled player freedom, high-stakes decisions, unique companion characters and memorable combat. It is Larian Studios’ biggest production ever and will be playable together with friends or as a single-player adventure. The teaser trailer shows a return of a malevolent presence to Baldur’s Gate, intent on devouring it from the inside out, corrupting everything that remains in the Forgotten Realms. Alone you may resist, but together you can overcome. Gather your party.”