Baldur's Gate 3 Players Offered $500 for Finding Elusive Karlach Cutscene

Larian Studio's Baldur's Gate 3 is still going strong as we quickly approach its one year anniversary since full release, and considering the developers have previously revealed there are 17,000 different variations to the possible endings in the game there's still plenty out there that players are discovering for the first time, even more-so when mods are created to content that ultimately wasn't included in the game or by simply making certain actions and consequences more accessible. One of the scenes discovered by a YouTuber (Chubblot) using mods in September of last year included a fourth wall-breaking scene from Karlach, and given she's amongst the more popular companion characters players were excited to see this behavior from her.

The discovery was initially met with a challenge from Karlach's actor Samantha Béart to their social media followers, reading "Congrats on finding this, perhaps I'll talk about it when someone triggers this organically (rather than yanking the file and then getting confused about context)..."

Since then, however, while players have come forward to say they've witnessed the scene for themselves, so far no one has been able to provide a reliable method as to how others can replicate the circumstances to trigger it for themselves, so Karlach lovers are still stuck waiting patiently (maybe not) to receive additional insight about the game's "best girl" from Béart when the time comes...if it ever does. To help spur things along, a new challenge has been presented to Baldur's Gate 3 players – this time from a YouTuber who is keen on debunking myths in the game. In Proxy Gate Tactician's latest video "I Busted More Baldur's Gate 3 Myths in 2024," the creator sweetens the deal by saying that they will pay $500 to anyone who can trigger the scene without mods and provide a method as to how other players can trigger the scene for themselves.

After saying they don't believe the scene exists to be accessed without mods, Proxy Gate Tactician states, "I'll happily be proven wrong, which is why I've decided to throw up a bounty. If someone can find a legitimate way without modifying the game's files or cheating to trigger this cutscene, post a method of how they did it, and others can do it themselves using that method, I will send them $500." The YouTuber notes Baldur's Gate 3 players have until Patch 7 is introduced to cash in on the bounty, so if you think you can be the one to discover a method you should get to work before Larian introduces additional content in the coming months (including more endings).