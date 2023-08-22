Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Editions Going For Almost $2,000 on eBay

Baldur's Gate 3 is an unmitigated hit for developer Larian Studios. The RPG has quickly become not only a critical darling but a sales behemoth, even dethroning The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the highest-rated game of 2023. With Baldur's Gate 3 being so popular, it's not too surprising to know that many players want to grab the Collector's Edition for one of their favorite games. Unfortunately for anyone who didn't grab it when it first went up for sale, Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Editions are currently incredibly tough to get unless you're willing to pay over $1,000 on eBay.

The news was first spotted by Kotaku, who noted that over the last week, prices for the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition have absolutely exploded on eBay. With how popular the game has become, resellers are currently selling off copies of the special edition for prices as high as $2,000. In fact, earlier today a sale was completed for $1,500. Prices like that make it clear that the demand is still through the roof and likely won't be slowing down anytime soon.

The edition has become so popular that some resellers are actually breaking the Collector's Edition to sell piecemeal. Late last week, someone bought the physical dice from the Collector's Edition for over $400. That's quite the jump from the $269.99 original retail price for the entire bundle. On the same day, the Mind Flayer statue sold for $1,299.99. Again, that's nearly five times the price of the full bundle at its original price.

Of course, price mark-ups like this on the second-hand market are nothing new. Anyone who tried to buy a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S when those consoles launched can attest to that. However, seeing these Collector's Editions hit such a high price point speaks to how ridiculously popular Baldur's Gate 3 has become. Fortunately, you don't need to buy the Collector's Edition to enjoy the game. Baldur's Gate 3 is available now on PC and is coming to PS5 on September 6.