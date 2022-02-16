Baldur’s Gate 3 Release Date Planned for 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been available via early access for a prolonged period of time now, but many fans have still continued to wonder about when the RPG will enter its 1.0 phase. At this point in time, developer Larian Studios hasn’t said a whole lot about this launch for Baldur’s Gate 3 and has instead kept its focus on slowly improving the game with new updates over time. Despite this, Larian has now provided at least an idea of when BG3 will end up exiting this early access phase.

In a new conversation with Eurogamer, Larian’s creative director of Baldur’s Gate 3, Swen Vincke, said that the game will likely continue to be available in early access throughout all of 2022. As such, this means that the 1.0 launch of the game will then end up coming about in 2023 if this plan remains firm. “We think we’re in our last year of development,” Vincke said plainly. “We do still think we have a year of development ahead of us, so it’s unlikely it will be this year [2022]. But we are at the end, so we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. We have a pretty concrete plan.”

Speaking more to those plans in a general sense, Larian went on the record in an accompanying press release to clearly state that 2023 is the launch window for the 1.0 iteration of Baldur’s Gate 3. “A ton of progress has been made towards that quality bar over the past year in Early Access, but we know many players are waiting for an actual date. That date will come when we’re even closer to meeting our goal, but right now our expectation is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released out of Early Access in 2023,” the studio said.

For now, it remains to be seen when within 2023 Baldur’s Gate 3 will actually end up releasing its 1.0 update, but given that Vincke has said that work on the title is entering its final phases, perhaps a launch in the early part of the year will come to pass. Until that time, Baldur’s Gate 3 can still be played in early access right this moment on PC.

Are you already playing Baldur’s Gate 3 for yourself, or are you holding off until the game fully ends up releasing in the future? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.