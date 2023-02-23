Baldur's Gate 3 Release Date Revealed, Coming to PS5

Baldur's Gate 3 will be coming out this summer, but the title won't be exclusive to PC and Mac devices. Today, Larian Studios announced that Baldur's Gate 3 would be released on August 31st. While the release date wasn't exactly a surprise (the game was previously slated for an August 2023 release), it was revealed at today's PlayStation State of Play that the game would also be available on the PS5 at launch. Previously, it was assumed that the game would only be available on PC and Mac devices, but instead the game will be available to a wider (and assumably more casual) gaming audience this fall. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below:

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to PS5 day and date with PC: August 31, 2023.



Watch the brand-new trailer featuring J.K. Simmons and check out our blog for more: https://t.co/BXc2WhJKFN



Pre-order the Deluxe Edition or PS5 Collector's Edition: https://t.co/aeKmPjlmss pic.twitter.com/nlt77CoIyw — Larian Studios is releasing BG3 on August 31st 🥳 (@larianstudios) February 23, 2023

The new game is the long-awaited next installment in the Baldur's Gate franchise, which is set within the D&D campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms. Larian Studios, which is developing the game, built a game engine based around D&D Fifth Edition mechanics, similar to how the first two Baldur's Gate games were built around the then current D&D 2nd Edition ruleset. The plot of the game involves a group of heroes captured by mind flayers who learn they have illithid tadpoles implanted into their heads. However, ceremorphisis (the transformation of a humanoid into a mind flayer) has not yet begun, giving the characters limited psionic powers.

Today's announcement does answer why Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks noted that Baldur's Gate 3 was expected to have a significant financial impact this year. In an investor call last week, Cocks specifically cited Baldur's Gate 3 when discussing D&D's impact on Hasbro's dotted line, noting that it would be a revenue driver for the company in Q3 and Q4. The game has been available on Steam via Early Access for quite some time, so many were curious how the game would suddenly generate additional revenue. Now, fans know that it will be coming to a whole new platform at launch.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be released for the PS5, PC, and Mac devices on August 31st.