Some Disapprovals in Baldur’s Gate 3 Are Simply Worth the Price

Every so often in Baldur’s Gate 3 your actions are rewarded with something far better than any set of armor, magical weapon, or sum of gold could ever hope to offer – the approval of your companions. It’s nice to know that while you’re trying to win over Shadowheart to improve her response when you ask her how you’re holding up in your estimations she approves of certain types of actions she approves of certian actions, as is the same with the party members across the board.

But with the serotonin rush of companion approvals comes the depleting misery of companion disapprovals – because Larian’s well-rounded characters have plenty of complaints toward life too. While it can be a bit of a sting to earn these disapprovals from those you hope to find a solution to the tadpole problem in your brains with, some of these actions are just worth it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m going to lick the dead spider, Gale. Yes, every time.

As was first spotted by Michelle Cornelia over on Dextero, the Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase has amassed a list of the disapprovals they’re willing to take in order to have the experience they want to have with the game in a Reddit thread, where players reminisced about some of their favorite disapproval moments in 2023’s critical darling RPG. Some of the most commonly agreed upon moments appear to be the barn where a bugbear and an ogre are having…interpersonal relations…and the player decides to interrupt them, Lae’zel’s disapproval when she tells the player to bow to Vlaakith and they opt to wave instead, licking the spider meat (thanks to Tim Downie’s iconic “STOPLICKINGTHEDAMNTHING” delivery), and Karlach’s disapproval when the player tells Nere to fuck himself and attacks (which many are discussing as feeling out-of-character in the thread).

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans will have a new companion to experience some disapproval from if they play as the Dark Urge, as the highly anticipated Patch 7 will allow players to recruit Alfira into their party upon meeting her…for a limited time only, of course, because the Dark Urge has committment issues.