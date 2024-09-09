Baldur's Gate 3 Players Are Downloading Mods by the Millions

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 released last week via PC with a massive amount of changes. Unfortunately, the update remains unavailable on console. This also means console players have no ability to interact with mods. The Mod Manager was one of the highlights of Patch 7, giving players the ability to browse, install, and use mods created by the community. And since then, lots and lots of mods have been created and download by players. How many downloads? Millions

The BG3 Patch 7 went live on September 5, and players on PC wasted no time downloading the best and most interesting mods. To this end, a developer on the game revealed, back on September 7, that in the last 24 hours alone there had been a million mods installed. How many have been created, we don't know, but that is a ton of downloads for a game over a year old.

Modding is a pretty substantial part of PC gaming, so it is no surprise to see BG3 players gravitating towards mods in a major way. What remains to be seen is whether or not Larian Studios will implement a similar mod manager on console, and if it does, how popular it will prove in relation to how popular it is proving to be on PC.

For those interested in the most popular mods, there is an in-game filter when using the mod manager that will sort by the most-downloaded. Of course, the more popular the mod the less likely it is to break elements and functions of other parts of the game as it has been tested more and passed the quality test.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.