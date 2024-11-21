New Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Fixes Big Issue on PS5 and Xbox

Larian Studios has now resolved a big issue on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 that had recently started emerging for players. This past week, Larian acknowledged that it had heard complaints from BG3 players on consoles in association with mods. In short, Baldur’s Gate 3 had started to struggle with performance and stability problems for those installing over 100 mods on PS5 or Xbox. Now, Larian has pushed out a fix for this issue but has done so in a way that might not be expected.

Downloadable now, Hotfix #29 for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 and Xbox is quite small in scale. The update largely only implements a cap on the number of mods that players can install at once. Larian explained that consoles perform differently with mods than PCs do, which means the only real way to fix this situation is to put a limit of 100 on the mods that players can have installed at once.

“Now that there are more than 100 mods available to download on console, we need to have a serious chat. Who plays with more than 100 mods in a single save you might ask? Well, as it turns out, there’s a handful of you,” Larian wrote alongside this hotfix’s release. “Unlike PC, consoles can only juggle so many files at once. The more mods you have installed, the quicker this file limit is reached. Now that some of you have been trying to play with more than 100 mods, you’ve been letting us know that you’re experiencing slow loading times or even game crashes. While we recommend only installing the mods you know you’ll definitely continue playing with, to maximise stability, we’re introducing a 100-mod limit for console platforms.”

Other than this, the only other tweak that Larian has made to Baldur’s Gate 3 today is tied to the Xbox platform. Specifically, one lone bug related to crashing while in a multiplayer lobby has been fixed. Moving forward, it’s not known if any further updates for BG3 on consoles will end up coming about, but if players discover more problems in the days and weeks ahead, Larian will more than likely try to resolve them quickly.