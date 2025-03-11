OG Baldur’s Gate Plus Dozens of D&D Games On Sale for Up to 80% Off

While Baldur’s Gate 3 may have launched Dungeons & Dragons video games into a new level of popularity, there’s a long tradition of translating the epic TTRPG into excellent games. Several of the classic games based on D&D and other fantasy TTRPGs like Pathfinder still hold up to this day, offering gamers a great way to enjoy their tabletop lore even when they’re not rolling IRL dice with friends. To help gamers flesh out their virtual collection, a massive sale on Dungeons & Dragons games has many of the most iconic classics marked down anywhere from 50-80% off.

The sale comes via gaming discount site Fanatical, which offers deals on Steam codes for a variety of new and classic games. Currently, 13 different Dungeons & Dragons video games are on sale, with discounts that bring some of these iconic titles below $5. Most of these limited-time discounts will be settling down for a long rest in 5-10 days, so fans need to act fast to grab these D&D classics for less. While the sale primarily features bona fide Dungeons & Dragons official spinoffs, a few other TTRPG-inspired titles make the cut. Here’s everything included in the Dungeons & Dragons sale on Fanatical:

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition – $9.99/ $19.99

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – $7.99/ $39.99

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Season Pass – $8.69/ $28.99

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara – $4.27/ $14.99

Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear DLC – $9.99/ $19.99

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – $9.99/ $19.99

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition – $9.99/ $19.99

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition – $9.99/ $19.99

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition – $9.99/ $19.99

Solasata: Crown of the Magister – $22.98/ $29.99

Solasta: Crown of the Magister Lost Valley DLC – $9.95/ $12.99

Low Magic Age – $11.01/ $14.99

FlowScape – $11.01/ $14.99

With so many exciting, classic TTRPG-inspired games on sale, how is a gamer to pick just one? There’s always the option to grab ’em all, but if you want help choosing, let’s break down some of the most exciting titles included in this sale. Keep in mind, these are all Steam codes, so the games will not be discounted for other platforms.

Best Deals During Fanatical’s Dungeons & Dragons Video Game Sale

In terms of sheer discount, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is the most impressive sale this time around. The game just received its final update as the live-service elements come to a close, but the game’s overarching story remains available for gamers to enjoy. This 2021 release from Owlcat Games received decent reviews when it first arrived, with a Very Positive rating on Steam to this day. For those who enjoy the Pathfinder system, this epic RPG adventure from the creators of Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a solid snag during this Dungeons & Dragons video game sale.

The cover art for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

That said, there’s plenty of excellent official Dungeons & Dragons titles here, too. You’ve got the first two Baldur’s Gate games, the classics that laid the foundations for Larian’s triumph with Baldur’s Gate 3. There’s also the classic Neverwinter Nights, which won a number of awards when it released back in 2002, including Roleplaying Game of the Year and Best Roleplaying Game. This adventure takes gamers through the D&D setting of Neverwinter, also known as the primary setting for Honor Among Thieves. The enhanced edition also includes two expansion packs that add hours of gaming.

Most of these deals expire on March 20th, but a few, including Chronicles of Mystara, will run out a bit sooner on March 16th. If you’ve got your eye on one of these video game deals, make sure to check the deal countdown on Fanatical so you hit “add to cart” in time.

Are you going to grab any of these D&D video games while they’re on sale? Let us know in the comments below.