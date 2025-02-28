10 Honor Among Thieves Moments That Only True D&D Players Will Recognize

One of the things that makes Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves so much fun is that it’s a genuinely entertaining fantasy movie, regardless of your D&D lore knowledge. That said, the movie does pack in an impressive array of in-jokes and references that players will no doubt recognize from their own forays across the realms. Though not a single die gets rolled in the film, it still manages to feel like sitting around the table with your friends.

In honor of the movie finally arriving on Netflix, I’m rounding up some of the best Dungeons & Dragons references in the movie. Heads up – this will have some light spoilers for moments in the film, so read on with caution if you haven’t watched it yet.

Jarnathan

Pleading his case while stalling for Jarnathan

The film sets its comedic tone early on, during Edgin and Holga’s hearing for early release from prison. Edgin keeps trying to delay the verdict while waiting for one specific character to show up, convinced Jarnathan is the key to their escape. While viewers might initially think it’s because he will be especially sympathetic, when Jarnathan finally does arrive, it’s clear another factor is at play. Jaranathan is part of a race known as Aarakocra, humanoid birds, and the duo uses his ability to fly to leap from the window and escape. Including this lesser-known D&D race is a great reference in and of itself, but the moment is also just classic adventuring party nonsense.

What is it You Do Here, Bard?

To be fair, edgin did end up having to make new plans

One classic joke amongst D&D groups is that bards are basically glorified cheerleaders. While I’ve played a useful bard or two in my day, the movie’s reference to this much-maligned class is still spot on. As the party discusses their plan for stealing the Tablet of Resurrection from Forge, Doric at one point looks at Edgin and asks him what he contributes. This exchange is a delightful little nod to how some D&D fans view bards compared with spellcasters, shapeshifters, and all-out melee fighters.

The Owlbear

Doric lands a crushing blow in owlbear form

The Owlbear’s role in Honor Among Thieves has been a point of contention since the first trailer released, as many rule-following fans don’t believe Doric should be able to Wild Shape into one. Nevertheless, the Owlbear is an iconic D&D monster, and seeing it on the big screen is a true delight. Whether or not you believe the Player’s Handbook supports a druid turning into one, seeing an Owlbear just gives the movie that extra layer of D&D goodness.

The Speak with Dead Sequence

A reanimated warrior waits for the third question

Few things epitomize the back-and-forth between players and the rules-driven DM quite like the scene where Simon casts Speak with Dead. In this hilarious sequence, the characters struggle to get the answers they need from a reanimated corpse due to a rules technicality. They can only ask three questions before the dead person becomes dead now again, and can’t be revived. Edgin keeps asking clarifying questions of Simon, which the reanimated person responds to, ending the spell before getting any useful information. They then try several more times before finally finding out what they need, and if that’s not classic D&D, I don’t know what is.

Simon’s Natural 1 Moment at the Bridge

Simon casting a cantrip in Honor Among Thieves

Most D&D players know the pain of a bad roll ruining a cool moment. In this case, our Paladin NPC is busy explaining a complex puzzle that the party will need to solve to cross a bridge. While he’s speaking, Simon casually leans against a wall, only to set foot on the bridge. This triggers the trap, collapsing this bridge. This is hilarious for two reasons – one, it gives that “critical fail” feeling players know well from when the dice don’t go their way. Two, it completely crumbles the unseen but imagined DM’s hard work setting up that puzzle, forcing the party and DM to find another path.

… And How the Story Fixes It

The party finds a teleportation device at the perfect moment

Simon’s bridge-destroying misstep leads us right into another classic D&D experience – DM improv. In this case, as soon as the party realizes the bridge isn’t an option, a magical item that just happens to offer an alternative pops up out of nowhere. When players fail to take the intended path, DMs often have to pivot in this way, sometimes with unintended consequences. The magical staff soon becomes a key piece of the party’s ongoing plan, likely causing the would-be DM to sweat.

Powerful NPC Refuses to Stick With the Party

Xenk preparing to walk off into the distance

Regé-Jean Page’s paladin, Xenk, briefly aids the party on their quest to secure a magical helm. He’s incredibly knowledgeable and powerful, proving to be an asset to the party. And naturally, as soon as they secure the intended magical item, he refuses to continue helping them. Not only is Xenk a hilariously on-the-nose depiction of a paladin, but this moment is the epitome of a DM who does not intend to roleplay an NPC for the entire campaign. He walks off in a perfectly straight line, to future purposes unknown.

Gelatinous Cube

A D&D Gelatinous Cube in live action

Really, this one almost doesn’t need an explanation for those who’ve played any of the classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures. Many of the early video games, including my personal favorite Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, also feature the iconic and slightly absurd D&D monster known as the Gelatinous Cube. This massive slime may not look too intimidating at first, but it will dissolve anyone who’s trapped inside. Seeing this monster on screen is a delight for D&D fans, and the way the party manages to turn its powers into an asset is just spot-on.

The Big Bad’s Speech Gets Interrupted

A terrifying villain still might not get her moment

In a moment that plays well for general audience laughter, the movie’s Big Bad tries to launch into her massive, campaign-ending speech, only to be cut off by a sudden attack. This is a great callout to the DM who prepares an impressive monologue through hours of prep, only to find the players thwart their ability to ever deliver it.

That Holga Moment

Holga Returns after the length of one heartwrenching montage

This is probably the biggest spoiler in the list, so one more warning before you proceed. In the world of Dungeons & Dragons, death is slightly more temporary than in real life. When Holga falls in the final battle, the party just so happens to have the one item that can bring her back. It’s a big emotional moment in the film’s plot, but it’s also a clear reference to how D&D includes spells and items that can reverse death… but always with a clear limit. Even if it’s a bit on the expected side, this is nevertheless a great reference to how parties will go to great lengths to bring back their fellow heroes.

Simon’s Bag of Holding

The party rushes into action, but not without their loot

Last but not least, we have a smaller detail that might be easily missed. Throughout the movie, every time the party acquires a new important item, Edgin hands it to Simon. This is a hilarious show of his character, but it’s also a D&D reference. In certain shots, you can clearly see Simon carrying a Bag of Holding. This staple item lets the party carry a ton of equipment in a single, magical bag, and one player is often tasked with keeping track of its ever-growing inventory. Quietly making Simon that person is a great, nuanced reference that delights any D&D fan who spots it.