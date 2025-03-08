I Need Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 8 ASAP After Seeing These New Subclasses

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 is still in its playtesting phase, but Larian can’t stop with the teasers. The developer is slowly rolling out previews of the 12 new subclasses coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 with the next patch. The short videos give a first look at the animations for these new subclasses, which all come right from the D&D rulebook. Seeing them in-game for the first time, however, takes the excitement of choosing a new subclass for the next playthrough up a few notches. This, along with the addition of crossplay, has me hyped for Patch 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Larian still hasn’t shared an exact date for when Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will arrive. The playtesting continues, letting some players try out the new subclasses and crossplay to help the developer root out bugs. But as a PS5 gamer with mostly PC gamer friends, I have been looking forward to Patch 8 before I even knew Patch 8 would be a thing. Crossplay will mean joining up with my IRL Dungeons & Dragons party in Baldur’s Gate 3, letting us adventure even on days when I don’t make the hourlong commute into the city to roll dice in person. But now that we’re getting video previews of the new subclasses, I’m officially running out of patience waiting on the next update for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Realistically, the chances that I’ll default to my favorite class again for the crossplay preview are high. I’m a druid kinda girl, what can I say? And that new Circle of Stars subclass coming to the game certainly gives me a sparkly, compelling reason to go the druid route yet again. But honestly, each and every new subclass looks phenomenal in these Baldur’s Gate 3 showcases and I need to try them all immediately.

The death domain cleric in baldur’s gate 3

These stunning subclass previews have me thinking about classes I’ve never paid much attention to as a Dungeons & Dragons player. For instance, I’ve never been much of a Cleric fan, but the tiefling Death Domain Cleric Larian showed off in the first video preview looks pretty amazing. This Cleric subclass has a Necromancer vibe that gives a dark, spooky edge to the class… one that would be a lot of fun to test out with crossplay, not to mention the new photo mode. And as for the first look at the new Paladin, Fighter, Monk, and Ranger subclasses that just dropped? I mean, how much time is Larian expecting me to devote to new playthroughs so I can try every single one?

The latest video preview features the Oath of the Crown Paladin, Arcane Archer Fighter, Drunken Master Monk, and Swarmkeeper Ranger. And man, do they all look great. The Arcane Archer has never been a popular subclass in Dungeons & Dragons itself, but the arrow animations in Baldur’s Gate 3 make even being a long-distance fighter look cool. The forever sneak/archer Skyrim player in me can’t help but be a little bit tempted. And a Ranger that summons bee swarms? Seeing that in 3D Baldur’s Gate 3 action is just too cool.

Play video

By my vote, though, the Drunken Master Monk is going to be a popular choice for many gamers jumping into a new playthrough when Patch 8 drops. It’s just too funny not to be a star for the introduction of Photo Mode. Getting your enemies drunk from a punch? The possibilities are endless, and I’m already ready for the memes that will no doubt arise once players can test out this new Baldur’s Gate 3 subclass.

Honestly, at this point the only thing harder than waiting on Patch 8 is going to be choosing which new subclass to play. The ones Larian has already previewed are looking good, and we still have four more to go with the final video in the series. Still yet to be shown off are most of our caster-focused classes, including the Shadow Magic Sorcerer, Hexblade Warlock, Bladeslinging Wizard, and the Swashbuckler Rogue. No doubt, these are also going to impress when Larian is ready to give us a sneak peek.

Which subclass are you trying out first when Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 arrives? Let me know in the comments below!