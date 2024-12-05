Two Baldur’s Gate Games Now Free for Limited Time

A pair of Baldur’s Gate games are now free to own in a promotion that will last until early 2025. This past year, the long-running RPG series got a massive boost in popularity thanks to the release of Baldur’s Gate 3. The latest entry didn’t only appease those who had been playing the series for decades, but it also proved to be a fantastic entry point for new audiences as well. Now, for those who may have fallen in love with BG3 and have been interested in the roots of the series, the first two installments can now be snagged for nothing at all.

Starting today, both Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition can be obtained for free on Prime Gaming. This deal requires users to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, but those who do will then be given a code at no cost for either game that can be redeemed on GOG. While both BG and BG2 originally launched in the late 1990s and early 2000s, these versions are the Enhanced remasters which have come about more within the past decade. As such, these are likely the best editions of either game that can be played on current platforms.

Outside of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2, another game tied to the Dungeons & Dragons property also happens to be available on Prime Gaming at this same time. That title is Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition. While it’s not a Baldur’s Gate entry, Neverwinter Nights is another game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe that was developed by the same team at BioWare in 2002. If you’re interested in Baldur’s Gate, there’s a good chance you’ll also like to check out Neverwinter Nights, so pick it up while it’s free as well.

For all three of these free games, they’ll be available to pick up from today until next month on January 8th. To learn more about the Baldur’s Gate games included, you can find details and trailers for each as follows:

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition

“Since its release in 1998, this classic saga of mystery, intrigue, and adventure has set the standard for Dungeons & Dragons computer roleplaying games. Customize your hero’s traits and abilities, recruit a party of brave allies, and explore the far corners of the Sword Coast in your search for adventure, profit… and the truth.

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition contains the original 60-hour epic, as well as the following expansions:

Tales of the Sword Coast: Explore the fabled Durlag’s Tower and more locations from the original Baldur’s Gate expansion.

Explore the fabled Durlag’s Tower and more locations from the original Baldur’s Gate expansion. The Black Pits: You have been captured and forced to fight in Baeloth’s marvelous arena. A myriad of monsters await, as well as countless other adventurers who face the same fate. Maim, murder, and maul your way to freedom… if you can!

You have been captured and forced to fight in Baeloth’s marvelous arena. A myriad of monsters await, as well as countless other adventurers who face the same fate. Maim, murder, and maul your way to freedom… if you can! Brothers Lost: Lend your aid to Rasaad yn Bashir, the Sun Soul Monk, as he scours the Cloud Peaks in search of his lost brother.

Lend your aid to Rasaad yn Bashir, the Sun Soul Monk, as he scours the Cloud Peaks in search of his lost brother. Neera and the Red Wizards: Save the wild mage Neera from the cruel machinations of Thay’s dreaded Red Wizards.

Save the wild mage Neera from the cruel machinations of Thay’s dreaded Red Wizards. Path of the Bloodied: Join the blackguard Dorn Il-Khan in taking revenge against those who betrayed him in Luskan.

Join the blackguard Dorn Il-Khan in taking revenge against those who betrayed him in Luskan. Gallery of Heroes: Reimagine your character with eleven never-before-seen character portraits from acclaimed Icewind Dale artist Jason Manley!”

Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition

“Kidnapped. Imprisoned. Tortured. The wizard Irenicus holds you captive in his stronghold, attempting to strip you of the powers that are your birthright. Can you resist the evil in your blood and forsake the dark destiny that awaits you? Or will you embrace your monstrous nature and ascend to godhood as the new Lord of Murder?

Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is the beloved RPG classic, enhanced for modern adventurers. Continue a journey started in Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, or customize a new hero to forge your path.”