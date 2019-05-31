Classic D&D RPGs Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Later This Year

Today, developer Beamdog and publisher Skybound Games announced that enhanced editions of several classic Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing games are coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year. More specifically, the pair are bringing Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion, Baldur’s Gate II, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights to consoles with some new bells and whistles.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition will hit major retailers on December 3 in North America and three days later on December 6 in other territories. Meanwhile, the other titles will all arrive on September 24 if you’re in North America. If you’re not in North America, you will need to wait until November 27. Retail releases will be available on every platform, and all will cost $50 and come with the following:

The Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack: Celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary, the original Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and its sequel, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, return with all DLC and restored quest content, as well as the Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion, featuring new original content developed by Beamdog to bridge the two games.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition / Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition: Two must-play games and all their DLC in one package – the chilling Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, plus its expansions, and the enhanced edition of 1999’s RPG of the Year, Planescape: Torment.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition: The 2002 Computer RPG of the Year and all its DLC deliver 10 standalone D&D-based adventures featuring co-op and online multiplayer.

If you don’t want to buy physical copies of the games, you can cop each title individually on the supported digital storefronts.

According to Skybound Games, each game has been reconfigured for consoles and supports high-resolution widescreen displays, controls optimized for controllers, new standalone content, new characters and classes, new voice sets, expanded character creation options, improved multiplayer functionality, redesigns of UI and UX, bug fixes, and even some balance changes. For a complete breakdown of each package, click here.

“It’s such a pleasure to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the most legendary RPGs of all time, the original Baldur’s Gate, as well as the iconic games it inspired, by bringing these special enhanced editions to a new generation of players and platforms,” said Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe.

“It’s been nearly two decades since Baldur’s Gate was born from a D&D campaign between me and the game’s co-creators,” added Trent Oster, Beamdog CEO. “The longevity of this series and the games that followed has been both humbling and rewarding. Our team is thrilled to continue that tradition by finally making this wealth of amazing storytelling and gameplay available to everyone on modern consoles.”