Bandai Namco Is Hard At Work On Fixing Tekken 7’s Online Issues

Bandai Namco's Tekken 7 arrived last week, and while we considered it to be a stellar fighter loaded with a number of options, it's not quite as perfect as it could be, as several fans of the game have reported issues with its online matchmaking. But don't worry, the publisher is on the case.

Over on the official Tekken website, the developers have confirmed that they have been paying attention to complaints about the game, and are hard at work on investigating the issue and trying to fix it as quickly as possible. The team has already confirmed that a forthcoming patch should fix this problem, allowing matchmaking settings to work properly so that fans can easily match up with others, without running into issues.

In addition, Bandai Namco's team also confirmed that the update will enable the ability to hide the player and opponent characters when it comes to searching for a match in the Ranked Match mode, so that there's more of a hint of surprise when it comes to who you're going up against.

The team's official statement is below:

"We have received inquiries from a number of customers regarding situations in which they appear to have trouble matching with other players in Ranked Match.

We are currently investigating the issue and plan to address the problem through an online update scheduled to modify the game spec and improve matching. Player and opponent character will no longer be displayed when searching for a match in Ranked Match.

More details regarding the update will be posted to the official Tekken site.

We apologize for any inconvenience which this may cause in the meantime."

There hasn't been a release date given for the update just yet, but considering that online matchmaking is a fundamental part of Tekken 7's overall package, it probably isn't too far off.

In the meantime, there's a lot to dig into with the game, including Treasure Battle, Story Mode, Arcade Mode and, of course, the ability to kick the butts of your friends in local versus action. And for some, online seems to be working okay, so don't be afraid to give it a try.

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.