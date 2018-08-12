Bandai Namco Is Teasing an Unsettling Horror Game

Bandai Namco has a spooky new teaser site up for something called “Summer Horror Project” that’s hinting at a new horror game.

The new Bandai Namco teaser site that was spotted by Gematsu gives barely any details about whatever the game is, but the looped scene that it does show is plenty enough to be unsettling. Set up in a found-footage format, the scene is shown through the lens of what looks like an recording device that has the phrase “domas” at the bottom-right, that phrase appearing to be the name of the game according to that detail and the URL.

A house that seems abandoned (it’s probably not) sits underneath an ominous sky with clouds that move slowly overhead. It’s the only animated part of the teaser with the rest being a static image. If the eerie backdrop and camera angel wasn’t enough to instill an on-edge feeling, you’ll notice that the table and potted plants in the front yard are all in a state of disarray to show that some type of commotion happened in the scene at some point.

While that’s nearly all we can tell about the game from the teaser, the meta data found within the site alludes to more details. Gematsu pointed out that looking at the site’s code reveals the words “Zombie” and “Horror” as the meta keywords that give some insight into what’s going on in the world of domas. A description of the site also indicates that we’ll certainly see more on this game during the summer.

“A mysterious website appears?” the site description reads. “This summer, what will happen…”

It also appears that we won’t have to wait much longer to find out exactly what Bandai Namco’s new game is all about. The tape’s info down in the bottom-right corner calls this shot “SCENE01” which means that there are more to come, likely on or before the date of August 30 that’s listed beneath the scene and game title. The teaser’s giving off some serious Resident Evil 7 vibes, so it’ll be interesting to see what Bandai Namco has in store for horror gamers.