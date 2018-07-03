Banjo Kazooie Getting Collectible Treatment From First 4 Figures

Oh, Banjo Kazooie. Ever since your debut on the Nintendo 64 so many years ago you’ve become a beloved pair in the eyes of many old-school fans. And soon you’ll be getting the collectible statue treatment you deserve.

In a recent blog post, First 4 Figures confirmed that it was hard at work on a new product commemorating the duo in the best way possible; and though we don’t have a final look at the statue just yet, we do have some first details. And this includes the ability to pre-order it!

Back in December 2017, the company announced that it was working with Rare on two new licenses, including Banjo-Kazooie and Conker from Conker’s Bad Fur Day. And within that time frame, the team has been working hard on the statue, with some production photos that you can see below.

The team has confirmed that you’ll be able to get a better look at the statue this Friday during a Facebook live stream of Friday Q & A with Chocks and A #77, which you can view above. After that, the figure will be available shortly thereafter, though a price point hasn’t been given as of yet.

You can get a look at the final figure’s design in the video above although it’s only a brief glimpse. Still, it’s nothing but good news for fans of Rare and Banjo Kazooie as some eager fans will no doubt add this gem to their collection, no matter what the price may be.

Now all that’s left is to get that Conker statue up and going. And after that, hey, maybe we can extend that deal to include the Battletoads? They are getting a new game, after all.

Don’t forget that you can check out Banjo Kazooie‘s trio of games, including the new Nuts and Bolts and the beloved sequel Banjo Tooie, in Rare Replay, which is available now for Xbox One and Xbox One X. You’ll get to enjoy those games along with other timeless classics.

We’ll see how this collectible looks and how much it’s going for in just a few days!