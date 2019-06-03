New Banjo-Kazooie May Be Revealed Soon

There’s been speculation, rumors, and reports that a new Banjo-Kazooie is coming for awhile. But alas, nothing has come of any of this Internet chatter. It looks like that may change very soon though. Gaming merchandise company, Exquisite Gaming, recently shared a new tease of a new Banjo-Kazooie product it will be revealing soon. And interestingly, Banjo’s backpack has a new design, which is odd. But further, when asked whether this product is accompanying a larger Banjo-Kazooie announcement, Exquisite Gaming offered a cheeky and very teasing reply that has fans of the classic 3D platformer excited.

The new wave of speculation began when a Banjo-Kazooie fan account tweeted a Banjo-Kazooie version of the GTA San Andreas “Ah s**t, here we ago again” meme in reference to E3. Hopping on this tweet, Exquisite Gaming teased an image of an upcoming Banjo-Kazooie product.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can’t wait to bring back Banjo, not long till we officially announce! pic.twitter.com/L0JLdZAiCI — Exquisite Gaming (@ExquisiteGamin3) June 1, 2019

As you can see, the backpack appears to have a new design, which suggests perhaps the new Banjo-Kazooie is a remake or reboot of sorts. In the same thread, another Twitter user pointed out that the products from Exquisite Gaming tend to line up with new products from the games it’s merchandising. For example, a new Spyro product was released for Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Replying to this observation, Exquisite Gaming seems to drop a very heavy tease that it knows something we don’t.

We couldn’t possibly say! — Exquisite Gaming (@ExquisiteGamin3) June 1, 2019

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. There seems to be some heavy teasing here, but there’s also some speculation needed to connect all the dots. That said, there’s been so much Banjo-Kazooie smoke these past few years that, surely, there’s something here. Hopefully, E3 will finally deliver for fans.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see a return of Banjo-Kazooie? If so, in what form would you like to see the platformer from yesteryear return in?