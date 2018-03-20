Banjo Kazooie Can Appear in Smash Bros, Xbox Exec Confirms

Super Smash Bros fans had one epic reveal when the long-awaited series finally dropped an announcement for the latest console from Nintendo, the Switch. Immediately speculation spread like wildfire about what characters, outside of the standard issue fighters, could be making their way onto the roster. With Dark Souls now on the Switch with its own amiibo, we’ve got that to look forward to … but what else? How about Banjo Kazooie!

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer took to Twitter to respond to one fan account’s question as to whether or not we could see Banjo-Kazooie make their way over onto the hybrid platform’s Super Smash Bros version. Though is answer was short … it’s enough to re-fan those flames!

Yep. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 20, 2018

The reactions were instantaneous:

So are you willing to give us a new Banjo Kazooie game *cough* Banjo Threeie *cough* as well? Please? What can I do to make it happen, lol? Would be great for game pass. — Rod Wilson (@rodtholomeow) March 20, 2018

So, no – it’s not an official confirmation but it’s nice to see the big man himself on board. The Nintendo Switch platform really has broken barriers for the Big N. With more third party support than ever before, and with ports we never imagined seeing on the Nintendo platform now available, it really is hard to say where the limitations are. It’s almost safer just to shrug and say anything is possible, because it sure does seem like that’s the motto for the powerhouse right now.

One this is certain, players can’t wait to get their hands on Super Smash Bros on the Nintendo Switch. We still don’t have a release date at this time, but we know it’s coming and we know it’s coming some time this year! With E3 just around the bend this June, and Nintendo confirmed to be there once more, it’s very possible will see a bigger reveal than the small teaser from earlier this month.

What characters would you like to see in the upcoming Super Smash Bros? Sound off with your picks in the comment section below!