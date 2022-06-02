New Batman Game Series Announced

Infinite Rabbit Holes has announced a series of Batman-themed escape room tabletop games that uses a combination of physical components and an augmented reality app. Earlier this week, the tabletop company launched the Kickstarter for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files, a new game billed as a “mixed reality” adventure. Each game will involve players following a mix of physical clues and clues unveiled using a special companion app. The first game, Panic in Gotham City, will focus on exposing the corruption lurking within Gotham City, which somehow also involves Harley Quinn. Two additional adventures are planned for release in 2023. A preview video for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files can be found below:

Infinite Rabbit Holes specializes in creating escape room-style tabletop games, including the Why So Serious? game based on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Infinite Rabbit Holes has also produced a Tron Legacy-themed game and a licensed game for Nine Inch Nails. The founders of Infinite Rabbit Holes also designed several popular theme park rides, including Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, Men in Black Alien Attack at Universal Orlando, Mission: SPACE at EPCOT, and Batman: Knight Flight and Looney Tunes Animayhem at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Batman remains a popular theme for tabletop games. Monolith Games recently launched a Kickstarter for a Batman: Gotham City Chronicles RPG that has raised over $1 million. Meanwhile, Portal Games just launched a Batman version of its popular Detective series, which also features players solving crimes in Gotham City.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will receive a copy of the first Arkham Asylum Files game with a $169 pledge. The first two boxes are available with a a $338 pledge, and the full set is available with a $507 pledge. The Kickstarter is set to run through July 1st. As of press time, the Kickstarter has raised $85,000 of its $250,000 funding goal. You can check out additional details about the game here.