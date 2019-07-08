Batman: Arkham Collection Confirmed, Only Coming to Europe

A leak from a few days ago appeared to spoil the reveal of the Batman: Arkham Collection, a set of three different Batman games from Rocksteady Studios that was supposedly heading to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That leak was unconfirmed at the time, but it’s now been verified by a member of Rocksteady. There is a catch to go along with the reveal though – the collection is only being released in Europe.

The leak in question surfaced through Amazon UK, though the listing was later deleted after people started noticing it. With news of the collection that was said to include Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight already making the rounds by that time, some asked Rocksteady if there was any truth to the leak. Rocksteady’s marketing game manager Gaz Deaves took to Twitter to address these questions and said that the collection is indeed releasing in Europe this September.

Quick info for the players who have been asking. Batman: Arkham Collection is coming to Europe in Sept, and includes the E2DK skin (the first time it’s available outside NA). Early next year E2DK will be released as a free download for everyone who owns BAK on PS4 worldwide. — Gaz @ Rocksteady (@GazDeaves) July 7, 2019

As Deaves said, this collection’s release will mark the first time that those outside of North America can add the Earth 2 Dark Knight skin to their closet. This skin has proven to be an elusive one for players since it was only available as a limited-time promotion to those who attended E3 in 2015, and on top of that, it was a PlayStation 4 exclusive. For anyone who’s not in Europe, is on the PlayStation 4, and still doesn’t have the skin, you’ll get it for free some time early next year, according to Deaves.

For anyone who has still yet to experience Rocksteady’s Batman games, a description of the collection which was listed on Amazon offers more info. Batman: Origins is noticeably absent from the set, an omission many players have already taken note of since the leak.

“Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection,” reads an official pitch of the product. “Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation—Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.”