Popular Batman Games Are Only $0.50 for Charity

Two popular Batman games are currently on sale for just $0.50. In other words, you can get two great games for just $1. If this deal sounds too good to be true, well, it’s not. It’s an incredible deal that comes courtesy of charity. Unfortunately, the deal is only available through Steam and the Windows Store, which means if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any other platform, you’re out of luck. Meanwhile, those on PC who can access the deal should know that this is a limited-time deal, offered through Humble Bundle, which is donating the proceeds to charity.

Courtesy of The WB Batman Collection Game Bundle, PC users can currently pay $1 and get both Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition and LEGO Batman: The Videogame for $1. Of course, this is the minimum asking price; it’s charity, so Humble Bundle does take larger amounts than $1. Meanwhile, there’s another offer including eight different Batman games for just $10.

Below, you can find a link to the listing, a description of each game, and a trailer of each game as well:

LINK TO LISTING

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition: “Experience what it’s like to be Batman and face off against Gotham’s greatest villians. Explore every inch of Arkham Asylum and roam freely on the infamous island.”

LEGO Batman: The Videogame: “When all the villains in Arkham Asylum team up and break loose, only the dynamic duo is bold enough to take them on to save Gotham City. The fun of LEGO, the drama of Batman and the uniqueness of the combination makes for a comical and exciting adventure in LEGO Batman: The Videogame.”

