Titanfall Removed From Sale by Respawn

Developer Respawn Entertainment made the surprising announcement today that it is removing the original Titanfall for sale from digital storefronts. While this is something that we’ve seen happen in the past with other titles, most studios instead opt to give a warning ahead of time. Conversely, Respawn has revealed that Titanfall as a whole will no longer be purchasable in a digital format starting at this very moment.

Detailed via its official Twitter account, Respawn made detailed the move and what fans can expect in the future. “We’ve made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall game starting today and we’ll be removing the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022,” Respawn made clear. “We will, however, be keeping servers live for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match.”

In a general sense, Respawn didn’t provide context about why it’s making this move. Over the course of 2021, however, fans have started to plead with the studio to fix Titanfall due to the game being too overwhelmed with cheaters and other issues. These pleas even culminated in one group hacking Apex Legends as a way of bringing attention to the matter. Since this time, Respawn hasn’t proceeded to return to Titanfall and fix the problems that fans have had.

Despite ending sales of the original Titanfall, which first launched in 2014, Respawn has stressed that it very much remains committed to this IP moving forward. “Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future,” the studio said. “This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experience we will continue to create here at Respawn.”

