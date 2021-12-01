Next PS5 Target Restock Will Reportedly Be One of the Biggest Restocks Yet

According to a new report, a new Target PS5 restock is dropping this week, and it will be the retailer’s largest PS5 restock to date. Unfortunately, the new report is missing some salient details. The information comes the way of PS5 restock insider and tracker, Jake Randall, who recently took to Twitter to alert his followers that a new PS5 restock from Target is dropping this week — before Saturday — and it will be the biggest yet from the retailer. Not only is the exact release timing of the restock unknown, but it’s not divulged whether or not the restock will include the $400 all-digital PS5, the cheaper model of the console that’s been next to impossible to buy due to how limited its stock is. Yes, the standard $500 PS5 is very challenging to buy, but it’s nowhere near as challenging as the all-digital PS5, which rarely ever even goes on sale.

What Randall does note is the restock will be limited to online orders only with in-store pickup, which means you’re out of luck if your local Target runs out as there’s no option for shipping. Keep tabs on the following retailer links for PS5 restocks:

Again, Randall doesn’t know when exactly the restock will happen, but he does narrow the window down to before Saturday and he does note it will happen in the morning, as most PS5 restocks at the retailer do.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reputable and reliable, this doesn’t negate the fact that it’s unofficial. Further, even if this information is completely accurate, it’s also subject to change.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 5 — not just the latest on PS5 restocks, but the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation on the console — click here.