New Batman Arkham Game May Feature Return of Popular Character

This month, Warner Bros. Montreal released the second teaser for its new Batman game, which we know nothing about, other than that it may revolve around the Court of Owls. That said, hidden within the newest teaser may be a confirmation that a popular character will be returning for what is presumably a game coming to not only PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. As you will know, the newest teaser appears to be of either a government agency or police badge. So, for some, this hints at Jim Gordon or simply the Gotham City Police Department. However, there are some counter theories making the rounds that suggest there’s more to this badge than these basic connections.

More specifically, some fans are suggesting the badge is teasing the inclusion of Amanda Waller, a character we’ve seen from the Batman Arkham series in the past. The claim involves the ending of Arkham Origins, so if you haven’t played the 2013 game, well you may want to click away if you don’t want spoilers. That said, warning out of the way, the post-credits scene of the game shows Waller and Deathstroke speaking. More specifically, it reveals Waller offering Deathstroke a position in Suicide Squad.

Now, when you factor in that Origins was developed by Warner Bros. Motreal, who is also developing this game, it’s not too much of a stretch to think they will bring over some of Origins, in some capacity, to this new game. Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation, so take it with a massive grain of salt, but it’s what many fans are theorizing. Personally, to me that’s just the GCPD badge. In other words, I’m not convinced Waller can be associated with it.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when Warner Bros. Montreal will reveal it’s new Batman game, but many are guessing it will be either during the PS5 reveal event or at E3.

H/T, Game Rant.