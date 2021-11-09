A cancelled Batman: Arkham Knight sequel has leaked online, and judging by the concept art, it’s the cancelled Damian Wayne Batman game we’ve been hearing about through rumors and leaks for the past few years. This time, the leak comes the way of concept artist Goran Bukvic. There’s nothing about the images that confirm they are from the aforementioned Damian Wayne game, however, the details of the project loosely match up with the images. Further, it’s unclear what else it could be, unless WB Games Montreal had two Batman games cancelled in the last few years, but this seems unlikely.

Unfortunately, the concept art isn’t bolstered with any details on the game. However, what is here is enough to have Batman fans salivating at the mouth.

“Aw f**k that looks sick. They even set up Damian perhaps existing. After that night in Metropolis, you could have just called,” writes one fan of the concept art. “This is what we could have gotten? Oh man, I really hope they bring back this concept after Gotham Knights,” writes another fan, speaking about the concept art below.

"Project Sabbath", a canceled Damian Wayne Batman game at WB Games Montreal, apparently has another wave of concept art revealed – this time by concept artist Goran Bukvic. The images match how the game was first described years ago.



Credit to Reddit user thebananapeeler2. pic.twitter.com/TelAZeMVMj — The Arkham Channel (@ArkhamChannel) November 9, 2021

As alluded to in the quote above, WB Games Montreal is currently working on Gotham Knights, but apparently, it was working on this before transitioning to Gotham Knights. Whether this game would have been part of the Arkhamverse, who knows. You’d assume it would have, but considering how WB and Rocksteady have ignored the existence of Batman: Arkham Origins, the one entry in the series from WB Games Montreal, we wouldn’t be surprised if we heard that this was going to be its own thing.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for quite a few reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with everything you need to know.