Batman: Arkham Shadow Trailer Released

After being announced earlier this year, Batman: Arkham Shadow made another appearance today at the Summer Game Fest event with a new story trailer released. The trailer in question further sets up a showdown between Batman and the Rat King, a villain from the Batman universe who was first teased for the game back when it was first announced. Batman: Arkham Shadow will be out later this year for the Meta Quest 3, but it doesn't yet have a set release date.

Camouflaj and Oculus Studios unveiled the new trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow which can be seen below. As mentioned previously and also stated back when the game was first revealed, the fact that this game is coming exclusively to the Meta Quest 3 does indeed mean that if you want to play the next installment in the acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, you'll have to have a Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headset to do so. The announcement confirming this previously went over about as well as one might've expected with players lamenting the fact that the Batman game wouldn't be readily accessible to those who'd enjoyed the past Batman: Arkham games.

Speaking of those games, the story trailer released this week alongside more info from the developers clarified that Batman: Arkham Shadow will take place between the events of Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Asylum. It was also confirmed that Roger Craig Smith -- the voice actor many will recognize as Sonic the Hedgehog and Batman from previous Batman games -- will be reprising his role in Batman: Arkham Shadow.

"It's the Fourth of July, and Gotham City is besieged by a new threat: the mysterious Rat King and his cultish devotees," an overview of the game's story explained. "Public officials have been abducted, including Batman associates Commissioner Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent. The Rats have pledged to execute them in one week's time for "crimes committed against the people of Gotham City."

While going to VR in this way is a first for the Batman: Arkham series, this isn't the first time that the game's developer has handled superheroes. Camouflaj is a developer that many will recognize for its virtual reality Iron Man game which was exclusive first for the PlayStation VR headset before eventually coming to Meta Quest devices.

Batman: Arkham Shadow will be out later this year for the Meta Quest 3.