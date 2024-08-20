Batman: Arkham Shadow Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

The first gameplay trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow, the upcoming VR title from Meta and Camouflaj, has been revealed. Earlier this year, Meta announced that it was working on a new VR-based entry in the Batman: Arkham franchise that would come to Meta Quest 3 headsets in 2024. Now, ahead of its launch in just a couple of short months, Batman fans have been given a look at what it will be like to actually play Arkham Shadow in this new perspective.

Revealed to coincide with Gamescom Opening Night Live, the latest trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow has been shown off and clocks in at a little more than two minutes in length. Compared to previous trailers, this new video features entirely in-game footage and highlights the various gameplay mechanics that will be found in Arkham Shadow. Those familiar with the Batman: Arkham series will likely recognize many of these features as Detective Vision and Predator Mode both notably appear in the game. Additionally, Camouflaj has adapted Batman’s iconic fighting style from the Arkham franchise and has made it playable from a first-person viewpoint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch this new trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow for yourself right here:

“This time around, you are Batman,” says Meta’s latest description of Arkham Shadow. “Land bone-crushing punches. Glide into hapless enemies. Retreat to the shadows. Camouflaj has reimagined the core Arkham experience for VR, drawing particular inspiration from Batman: Arkham Asylum and its intricate and interconnected level design. You’ll need to master all of Batman’s abilities in order to save Gotham City. Set between the events of Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Asylum, you’ll step into the shoes of a relatively young—and increasingly confident—Bruce Wayne as he takes on the Rat King, a dangerous new criminal with a cultish following.”

In addition to revealing this new trailer, Meta also happened to provide a new breakdown of the voice actors who will appear in Batman: Arkham Shadow. Roger Craig Smith will return to the role of Batman after previously playing the character in Arkham Origins. He’s joined by Troy Baker as Harvey Dent, Tara Strong as Harleen Quinzel, Mark Rolston as Commissioner Gordon, Khary Payton as Ratcatcher, Earl Baylon as Lyle Bolton, Chelsea Kane as Barbara Gordon, and Martin Jarvis as Alfred.

Lastly, Meta also happened to provide a new release window for Batman: Arkham Shadow at the trailer’s conclusion. Although it remains without a specific date, Arkham Shadow will drop at some point in October 2024. When it does arrive, the game will be exclusive only to Meta Quest 3 devices.