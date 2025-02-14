New Batman Beyond Rumor Surprises DC Fans

A new Batman Beyond rumor has caught many Batman and DC fans by surprise. Batman Beyond, known as Batman of the Future in Europe, debuted back in 1999 via Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett. The third series in the DC Animated Universe, and a sequel to both Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, it ran three seasons with 52 episodes before it was stopped to make way for the Justice League animated series.

According to a new rumor, Batman Beyond is not being revived in the animated format, but will serve as the starting point for a new video game trilogy. Earlier this month, it was reported a new Batman game was in the works at Batman: Arkham and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League studio, Rocksteady Studios. What this Batman game is going to be, the report does not mention, but does note it is very far away.

Adding to this report, a new rumor has surfaced online claiming that Rocksteady Studios and WB Games are planning a new trilogy that will adapt Batman Beyond specifically. The rumor also suggests that PlayStation may have locked down some type of exclusivity for these games, which will in turn make them PS6 and PC only, and keep them off Xbox consoles.

The new rumor specifically comes the way of Lunatic Ignus, who has proven reliable, at times, in the past, specifically when it comes to PlayStation, which may explain how they heard about this due to the PlayStation deal involved. Whatever the case, take this new information with a grain of salt. This is all just a rumor, and even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — PlayStation, WB Games, nor Rocksteady Studios — have commented on this rumor nor the report it springboards from. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things Batman — including all of the latest Batman news, all of the latest Batman rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Batman deals — click here.