Batman Saves Hyrule With This Incredible Breath of the Wild Mod

We’ve seen our fair share of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mods. There are so many to choose from, but until now our favorites have allowed us to play through the game as Woody from Toy Story, and Goku. Today, though, we think we may have found a new favorite. YouTuber and modder “WilianZilv” has uploaded a fantastic new video showing his Batman mod, which not only lets you explore Hyrule as the Dark Knight, but also gives you access to your very own Batarang and Bat Glider! Check it out above.

As you can see, the denizens of Hyrule don’t particularly mind that they’ve never seen you before, and the cape and mask don’t seem to put them off at all. They’ll still accept your help without question, allowing you to become Hyrule’s true super hero.

Your “Batarang” is actually a Lizal Boomerang. We’re assuming that you can still equip any weapon you want, though in the video, we only see Batman utilizing his nifty new Batarang. It seems to be pretty effective, too! We’re not sure what happens if you happen to lose it, or what will happen when it breaks, but we’re assuming that the mod has made this specific weapon indestructible so that you can use it whenever you’d like.

Of course, you also get your very own Bat Glider. The gliders are always some of the biggest (and funniest) surprises. When playing as Woody, for example, whipping out your Glider will see you clasping hands with Buzz Lightyear as he assists you in “falling with style.” The Bat Glider doesn’t have quite the same charm, but it does make perfect sense for the character.

If you’d like to check out the mode for yourself, you’ll be able to find it soon on GameBanana. Check back and keep an eye on the video description on YouTube for the link.