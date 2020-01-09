Batman Fans Are Losing It Over New Game Teasers

New teasers for what’s likely WB Games Montreal’s Batman video game project were shared on Thursday and immediately worked the Batman fandom into conversations and speculations. The three-part teaser shared across multiple social media accounts ran by the studio showed three different parts of a crest which, when pieced together, forms one full, still mysterious image. It’s got people wondering what the teaser might mean, but more than anything, it’s got Batman fans wishing that the next project would just be announced already.

Reactions to the teasers came quickly after the rollout was apparently completed when the final teaser was shared. These teasers were shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and although WB Games Montreal hasn’t shared the finished symbol yet, other people have already pieced it together online. This means that the studio probably isn’t done teasing yet since it hasn’t officially revealed the completed symbol, though who knows when that potential reveal might happen.

Even less certain than the next teaser is what the next project might be, but Batman fans are doing their best to figure it out. Is it a symbol for the Gotham City Police Department, or maybe it’s something to do with the Court of Owls? People took to social media themselves to talk about the symbol and beg WB Games Montreal to finally unveil their project.

You can see some of the best reactions to the teasers below, and keep an eye on WB Games Montreal for more teasers in the future.

The Full Logo

Full logo teasing the new WB Games Montreal’s project #CaptureTheKnight pic.twitter.com/Qwd4cOvqAK — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) January 9, 2020

Please?!

Pleaaaaaaase give us a new Batman game 😬😬😬 https://t.co/aWcSny2QFO — nivsingh (@nivsinghs) January 9, 2020

Birds of Prey and New Batman Game

Everyone’s freaking out over a new #birdsofprey trailer while I’m here excited for WB Games Montréal finally teasing more of their Batman Game — Will (@WilliamD1123) January 9, 2020

Court of Owls Maybe?

Alright, general consensus is that this could be the GCPD logo. I think that’s the best guess. Of course if you look closely you can see what could be an Owls, Ahem, Talons. I NEED TO KNOW WHAT THIS GAME IS. pic.twitter.com/iIJZV0o2cd — Eren – Caboose (@CabooseEK) January 9, 2020

A Quick Turnaround

Me: “God I don’t even care about WB’s next Batman game anymore I’m sick of being disappointed I probably won’t even watch the trailer.” WB: *Release literally just this. Me: “Oh my God this is amazing!!” pic.twitter.com/ted1DfOLBR — James Anderson-Barker (@JimAByepthatsme) January 9, 2020

Let’s See It Already!

Honestly all this waiting and teasing is making me sick. Just reveal the damn thing already before no one cares anymore. Kinda getting vexed now. Just tell us its the Batman game already… https://t.co/VHkvkQoF16 — sikander555 (@sikander555YT) January 9, 2020

Big Month for Batman

So…



1) New #birdsofprey trailer

2) WB Montréal’s new Batman Game getting teased

3) Official Pattinson Batsuit reveal imminent



Big month for DC — Will (@WilliamD1123) January 9, 2020

The Story So Far

What @WBGamesMTL has posted so far teasing a new Batman game 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PJWAFdsgxg — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) January 9, 2020

Please Be Court of Owls?

WB please announce the game soon. 😭😭😭

Batman court of owls????? 🌚🌚🌚 https://t.co/SykY3ZS7ni — against CAA_NRC | RESIST (@chakith14) January 9, 2020

