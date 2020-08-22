Gotham Knights Is Officially Not Part of the Arkham Series

✖

Gotham Knights, the new game from WB Games Montreal, is not a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight. There was some confusion today following the game's official reveal on Saturday during DC FanDome. The game takes place after the death of Batman and includes several members fo the Batman Family featured through the Batman Arkham franchise. And yet, certain things revealed in the trailer did not line up with how Batman: Arkham Knight ended. It appears that Barbara Gordon regained the use of her legs by the time she learned of Batman's death and the death of her father, James Gordon, who survived in Batman: Arkham Knight. ComicBook.com reached out to WB Games Montreal to figure out where Gotham Knights fits into Batman Arkham's continuity. It turns out, it doesn't. WB Games Montreal tells ComicBook.com that, "Gotham Knights is an original story set in DC's Batman Universe and not connected to the Arkham series." Despite picking up in a similar place to where Batman: Arkham Knight left the Arkhamverse, Gotham Knights will start something new.

According to the game's synopsis, "Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin - to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights will launch in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.