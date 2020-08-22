Gotham Knights: Every Playable Character

✖

WB Montreal revealed the first look at Gotham Knights as part of the much anticipated DC FanDome, and it did not disappoint. The studio revealed not only the first gameplay footage of the game but also who the heroes would be facing, which turned out to be the Court of Owls (though there may be more to it than that). They also revealed the playable heroes that you can control in the game, and we're breaking down each one in detail below.

Batgirl

Yeah, you knew Batgirl was going to be first. Batgirl was center stage in the presentation, as the gameplay, we saw mostly consisted of Batgirl in action and on her motorcycle.

The costume is a blend of Batgirl's purple and yellow looks in both the 1960's Batman series and the Batgirl of Burnside run in the comics. Barbara is also sporting different costumes in the footage, so it is likely we'll see the death of Batman result in the crew getting new suits.

Here's her official description.

Few people can match Barbara Gordon in terms of raw willpower and determination. Barbara has always been a person of action. In her mind, backing down is never an option. Having one of Gotham City’s most well-known police commissioners as a father had a massive impact on her. Jim Gordon gave his life for Gotham, and now she wants to make sure it wasn’t in vain. After a face-off that put Barbara in a wheelchair, she became Oracle, a powerful information and communications expert. But her father’s death spurred her to train and recover from her wounds so that she could return to active duty as Batgirl.

Barbara is highly trained in a variety of fighting styles, such as kickboxing, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Her signature weapon is the tonfa. Barbara also displays great skill when it comes to hacking or coding in computers and technological systems to dig for information.

(Photo: WB)

Red Hood

Joining the squad is Jason Todd, aka the Red Hood, and while we didn't get an up-close look at his gameplay like we did Batgirl, we did get a look at his costume.

The suit is heavily armored but is less high tech and military-themed than Todd's look from Arkham Knight. He is also sporting his pistols, so gunplay does seem to be a big part of his gameplay. Batman and him have never seen eye to eye on violence, so we'll have to wait and see how far his gameplay goes.

Here is his official description.

Jason Todd is an intense and volatile anti-hero. It all stems from dying a violent death and then being forcibly resurrected by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. He has trouble keeping his temper in check, but he will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. Red Hood wants crime to pay because Gotham City is built on a foundation of corruption, and he’s been on the receiving end of it far too often.

Jason has trained to reach the peak of human strength, and he’s proficient in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons—both traditional and high-tech. After reconciling with the Batman Family, he has embraced Batman’s non-lethal combat methods.

(Photo: WB)

Nightwing

Dick Grayson is sporting his iconic blue and black, though it has received a few design adjustments. The batons are back in action, and as you can see they are probably going to be electrified like they were in the Arkham games.

As for his story, Grayson was around Bruce the longest, so this will likely hit him the hardest in the game. Here is his official description.

Dick Grayson is a natural leader, an optimist, and the most charismatic of the Batman Family. He grew up in an unorthodox but loving circus family, so he values close personal bonds. Dick believes that, for the fight to be worth it, there must be something real to fight for; and that something has always been other people. He was Batman’s first protégé before ecoming a hero in his own right.

Dick boasts mastery in acrobatics and is an expert at taking down enemies with his signature dual escrima sticks.

(Photo: WB)

Robin:

Last but certainly not least is Robin, aka Tim Drake. If this is tied into the Arkham universe, then he let his hair grow out since last we saw him, but if not, it's a new take on the character.

The suit actually looks closer to Damian Wayne's look in the comics, but with a bit more armor. As for his backstory, we're not sure if this version of Tim is going to be closer to the comics or a bit of a mix with Damian.

Here is his official description.

Tim Drake may be the youngest of the Batman Family but he’s also the smartest and a master of deductive reasoning. Tim is a true believer in Batman’s mission and is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs a hero rather than by personal loss. Batman was a mentor of the highest caliber who personified the type of man Tim hopes to become.

An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in the art of stealth, Tim also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences, all of which sets the stage for him to accomplish any mission.

(Photo: WB)

You can check out the official description for Gotham Knights below.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Which character will you be playing as in Gotham Knights? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Gotham Knights with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.