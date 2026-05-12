New Batman Game Rumor Gets Shot Down by Insider

A new rumor tied to an upcoming Batman video game from developer Rocksteady Studios has quickly been shot down by one reputable insider. As of this month, a new Batman title from WB Games will be releasing with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Further down the road, though, Rocksteady is reportedly looking to return to Batman for itself after its failure with 2024’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. And while one rumor on the internet claimed to have information on the nature of this new Batman project, that info seems to have been incorrect.

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Coming by way of 4chan, an anonymous poster claimed that Rocksteady is currently working on a game associated with Batman Beyond. The rumor in question shared plenty of details tied to the game, the most notable being that it would take place many years after Batman: Arkham Knight and would see Terry McGinnis taking up the mantle of Batman. While such a game is one that many have been clamoring to see for years, though, it sounds as though this leak is plainly untrue.

Not long after this rumor began gaining traction online, longtime gaming reporter Jason Schreier took to ResetEra to respond to it for himself. In short, Schreier said that this leak is fake and isn’t at all tied to Rocksteady’s next game. Schreier didn’t say anything else about what Rocksteady is actually working on, but given his connections in the video game industry at large, it’s hard to doubt that what he’s saying is accurate.

Even if Rocksteady isn’t working on a Batman Beyond game, that doesn’t mean that a Batman game as a whole isn’t actively in development at the company. Following the dismal performance of Suicide Squad, a return to Batman would be the most logical move for Rocksteady and publisher WB Games. Whether or not this new project would be related to the Batman: Arkham series, though, or would instead be a complete reboot is unknown.

Regardless of what the case might be, we shouldn’t expect to hear anything from Rocksteady for the foreseeable future. Reports suggest that this new Batman title is still many years away from seeing the light of day, which tells us that this is almost certainly a next-gen game for PS6 and new Xbox consoles.

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