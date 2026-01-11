Batman’s Most Underrated Game Just Got The Figure You’ve Always Wanted

Batman is at the center of some truly amazing superhero games, with two games in particular being looked at as contenders for the best superhero games of all time. Everyone has their favorite version of the Dark Knight, but one specific entry in Batman’s gaming catalog is clearly the most underrated, so while we likely aren’t getting a sequel anytime soon, we are getting the Batman action figure from the game that fans have always wanted.

If you’ve followed the Arkham series of Batman games, there is nothing but praise for Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, while Arkham Knight is a bit more divisive. The game that sometimes gets forgotten though is the severely underrated Arkham Origins, which, despite having issues at launch, ended up being an excellent game that not enough people played. Now the talented team at INART has revealed their new Arkham Origins Batman action figure, and it looks stunning.

The Batman Arkham Origins INART Figure Is The Game Brought To Life

Arkham Origins was a prequel to the Arkham games, so it featured earlier versions of all its characters, including Batman. It also took place during Christmas, so players were traversing a snow-covered Gotham, which is represented in the photos of the figure. The costume had a military-esque feel with some sleek accents and featured a grey or, in some instances, blue-grey tint, which is represented in the figure brilliantly.

The 1/12th scale figure stands 7.5 inches tall and features extensive articulation, and that feeds right into all of the accessories. You can customize your Batman a bit with two interchangeable heads, with one featuring a calm expression while the other features an angry expression. There are also 10 interchangeable hands, and the figure includes a wired cape to suit all of your posing needs on the shelf.

The games always featured a bevy of gadgets and accessories, and those are present here too, as the figure includes an Explosive Gel gun, Batclaw, Batarang, Cryptographic Sequencer, Diruptor, and 3 Batclaw cables, as well as a stand.

The Batman Arkham Origins figure is expected to arrive in January of 2027, and it retails for $164.99. You can check out the figure and all of the details right here.

