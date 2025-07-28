New Live Service DC Game in the Works from Batman: Arkham Origins Studio

Apparently, the team behind the ill-fated Gotham Knights and Batman: Arkham Origins is working on yet another live-service DC game. For the last 20 years, we’ve seen the gaming industry try to find different ways to attach some kind of multiplayer component to games. There are some games that are exclusively single player, but it seems like a lot of games have some kind of online element whether it be co-op, a multiplayer PvP mode, or something else entirely. Now, the live service genre is really dominating. So many games are allowed to exist in perpetuity within this genre, but it has also created a style that fans don’t love.

DC took a crack at the live-service genre with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2024 and it absolutely failed. The game was developed by Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady and was the studio’s first game in nine years. Although it had the studio’s signature storytelling prowess at the center of it, the rest of the game felt very bizarre. It was a bit of a looter shooter that wanted to tell an ongoing story over seasonal content. Ultimately, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had its support killed and many hoped it would be a lesson that you can’t just cram live service stuff into a game.

Batman: Arkham Origins, Gotham Knights Team Is Working on Live Service DC Game

However, it seems like WB is taking another crack at it. A new job listing for WB Montreal (via ResetEra), the studio behind Gotham Knights and Batman: Arkham Origin, reveals they are looking for a new executive producer to oversee a new live-service DC game. As of right now, we have no idea which DC characters it will center around or what kind of game it might be. This doesn’t necessarily mean it will be like Suicide Squad, but this studio is well-versed in making open-world action games. The job description notes that the candidate will be overseeing a live-service strategy and the release of post-launch content, as well as the rollout of things like beta tests.

All of this comes amidst demands for a brand new Superman game. Superman just cracked $500 million at the box office and the character seems to be revitalized in the public eye. It seems like now would be the time to capitalize on a single-player Superman game. This could happen, but it seems like WB Montreal won’t be the one to do it.

Earlier this year, DC Studios boss was asked about the possibility of a DC equivalent to Marvel Rivals and he noted he was open to it. It’s possible that this live-service DC game could be something like that, but again, WB Montreal hasn’t really made anything like that. The studio does sometimes serve as a support team for other WB studios, though, so it’s possible they could be co-developing this new DC project with another team.

What do you think of another live-service DC game? Let me know in the comments.