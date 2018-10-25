‘Battle Princess Madelyn’ Brings Old-School Platforming Goodness To Consoles This Fall

Hey, we've been looking for a fun platformer along the same lines as Ghouls 'n Ghosts -- and now it looks like we're getting one just in time for the fall season.

Casual Bit Games has announced that it is releasing Battle Princess Madelyn for consoles this fall, following a very successful Kickstarter campaign. As you can see from the trailer above, the game eschews a classic 16-bit style, with plenty of monsters to take down with a brave heroine.

Here's a full features list for the game, so you know what you're getting into:

Amazingly detailed hand drawn pixel art brought to life by the magical lighting of the Unity Engine.

Two completely different soundtracks to suit your tastes! Classic Arcade FM/PCM to set the hectic pacing, or Modern Orchestrated to set the mood for the scene by Gryzor87 of Maldita Castilla fame!

A mix of fast paced classic arcade action with the adventure elements of classic console games from the golden age of console gaming.

Battle Princess Madelyn has two modes of game play: Arcade which is fast paced old school action and Story mode for the full adventure experience of questing and the battle princess!

Find all of the collectibles hidden throughout the stages for extra rewards, and additional hidden stages!

10 levels, each of which include up to 5 stages – some of which branch!

Masses of upgradable weapons that depend on your armor in arcade mode, or having the upgraded at the blacksmith in story mode!

Special weapons for special occasions and some of these grant access to secret areas!

An original story written by a professional children's author (with help from a 7-year old kid!)

The new trailer will definitely get you in the mood for the epic adventure that's to come. A release date and price hasn't been given yet, but we should be getting those details very soon!

Battle Princess Madelyn will arrive this fall for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Wii U and PC!