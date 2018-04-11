The ‘Battlefield 1’ Collector’s Edition is on Sale for Only $13 Without the Game

The Battlefield 1 Exclusive Collector’s Edition is currently on sale over at Woot for the ridiculously low price of $12.99, which is 80% off the list price. Plus, you’ll get free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Keep in mind that this edition does not include the game – but if you already have it, picking this up is a no-brainer. Heck, even if you don’t care about the game this collector’s edition is worth picking up at that price. Just take a look at what’s inside:

• Collector’s Edition Statue (14″ Tall)

• Exclusive Steel book

• Exclusive cloth poster

• Deck of playing cards

• Messenger pigeon tube with exclusive DLC content

• Exclusive patch

• Premium packaging

I mean the statue alone is easily worth twice the entire discounted price of the Battlefield 1 Collector’s Edition all by itself, so grab one here before the deal ends / they sell out. There’s a strict limit of 100 per customer, which I’m sure will be an issue for many of you. The description reads:

“Welcome to the Battlefield 1 Collector’s Edition. This is your chance to own a piece of Battlefield history. Enhance your setup with the 14″ statue, which any true fan will be proud to own.”

“Go behind the scenes to discover more about the game’s creation through the concept art playing cards, uncover exclusive DLC content with the messenger pigeon tube and join the fight wearing your very own Battlefield patch. Heck, you can even start recruiting allies with the cloth poster.”

