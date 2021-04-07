Battlefield 1 Turning Tides Expansion Details – Here’s What You Need To Know

The latest Battlefield 1 expansion ‘Turning Tides’ is gearing up for its launch in December and the team behind the shooter recently released a bunch of new details showing off what’s new. From new maps, new troops, new weapons, and more – there’s going to be more than a few good reasons to get back into the fight with DICE’s historical hit.

Here’s everything Battlefield 1 players need to know about what’s on the way to get fully prepared and fully hyped. Let’s kick off Turning Tides by showing off the new maps that FPS fans can look forward to later this year:

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Maps

There are four new maps that FPS fans can explore when taking to new objectives:

Cape Helles “Storm the beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula with the British forces or defend the Ottoman Empire’s fortifications. Master the land, air, and sea interplay to win the defining battles.”

Achi Baba “Throw yourself into the British assault on the Gallipoli peninsula of 1915 in an intense, fast, and infantry-focused setting. Take part of a treacherous push for a prominent hilltop position.”

Heligoland Bight “The Great War at sea. Engage in an epic naval clash as the British Empire Royal Marines and German Navy pit dreadnoughts, destroyers, and aircraft against each other while infantry troops fight by the iconic red cliffs of Rocky Cove.”

Zeebrugge “Take part of the daring British raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole as backdrop. Fight at sea, in the air, and in close-quarter infantry environments.”



Introducing The British Empire: Royal Marines + New Weapons

The British are coming, the British are coming! DICE is bringing in the Royal Marines for players to done that iconic blue uniform set only for the elite Naval troops of that time. A new troop type to go in and take charge with. That’s not the only thing that is new either. In addition to the Royal Marines and new maps, there will also be 6 new weapons brought in for players to choose from.

M1917 Trench Carbine

Maschinepistole M1912/P.16

Farquhar-Hill

M1917 MG

Carcano M91 Carbine

Type 38 Arisaka

Also included is a new Naval Cutlass and more Grappling Hook melee weapons.

What else is new?

THE INFILTRATOR ELITE CLASS

Hide in plain sight and move faster across the battlefield with the new Infiltrator Elite Class. This strategic kit allows you to take advantage of a permanent sprint boost while calling in artillery strikes and deploying a mobile spawn for friendly troops.

NEW DESTROYER

Rule the waves with the all-new L-Class Destroyer. Jump into one of four seats and deliver mayhem to sea, air, and ground units using cannons, torpedoes, AA guns, and mines.

NEW AIRSHIP

Spawn on the new C-Class Airship and deliver death from above. This nimble airship has room for a pilot with three gunners and will be a frightening sight on the battlefield.

NEW SERVICE ASSIGNMENTS

Take on a plethora of mini challenges, putting various skills on the battlefield to the test. Complete the Service Assignments and be rewarded with new Specializations.

NEW SPECIALIZATIONS

Customize your play style with new Specializations tweaking everything from Medical Crates to your AT Rocket Gun.

NEW UNLOCKS

Give it your all on the battlefield and add new Dog Tags, Service Stars, Codex Entries, Medals, and Ribbons to your collection.

NEW GAME MODE: CONQUEST ASSAULT

Relentlessly press the offensive – or hold your ground. In a twist on the signature Conquest mode, Conquest Assault sees attackers and defenders fight over key areas, exclusively controlled by the defending team as the match starts.

(via DICE)

Battlefield 1 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.