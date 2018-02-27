Battlefield 1 Latest Update Targets Significant Performance Dip

The latest DLC for Battlefield 1, Apocalypse, brings with it new maps, new game mods, new weapons, and tons more. Unfortunately when the new content went live, it also brought with it new problems. Luckily, D.I.C.E is already on top of it.

In addition to the performance dips that update 1.20 fixes, the latest patch also targets a few player reported issues found with a few of the different models of the Hellriegel 1915. The team also assured fans that with this fix will not in any way impact progress made on the Affliction Assignments, so there’s no reason to panic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update is live now and available to download. As per the team, here’s what you can look forward to:

“After the release of Battlefield 1 Apocalypse, some players started experiencing a momentary dip in performance when making progress toward the various awards in the game. The latest addition of new assignments and rewards was the straw that broke the camel’s back, causing strain on the system and exposing the problem.

“We’ve reduced the demand on the rewards system by making changes to the new Service Assignments. You will no longer need to complete 5 of the Staying Focused Assignments to begin working towards Assignments in the Climbing The Ranks category. To keep the same level of difficulty, the Service Assignments that unlock Afflictions have been moved underneath some of the Climbing The Ranks Assignments, serving as a soft gate before gaining access to the Afflictions.

“Please note, any progress made on the Affliction Assignments will not be lost, and you will still have any Afflictions you have already unlocked.”

FIXED

Fixed an issue where players were experiencing a momentary dip in performance whenever earning points in a match.

Fixed an issue where the Hellriegel 1915 Factory was missing sights.

Fixed an issue where the Hellriegel 1915 Defensive was missing the optical sight

Battlefield 1 is available now for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Not a fan of the Battlefield franchise? The latest content update for Call of Duty: WII The Resistance is now live on PlayStation 4, with an Xbox One and PC release date slated for March 1st!