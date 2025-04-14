Far Cry 6 Now Available for Just $5

Ubisoft titles are currently on sale at a huge discount at Best Buy, including the acclaimed Far Cry 6. Ubisoft’s latest open-world shooter is on sale for only $4.99 for a limited time. The sale applies to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, while the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions are priced at $19.99. The PS4 version of Far Cry 6 does give the option to use the PS5 upgrade. This is one of the best deals ever on Far Cry 6, allowing fans of the series to pick it up at one of the lowest prices it has ever been.

Far Cry 6 follows previous entries with an open-world design, focusing on its shooting and combat mechanics. The story features Giancarlo Esposito as the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo. Players take on the role of Dani Rojas, either male or female, as they participate in a bloody revolution to overthrow Castillo.

The 73-Metacritic-rated game offers around 20 to 30 hours of content through the main story but can be extended up to 80 hours if you aim to earn all the trophies. Playing co-op can reduce this time and both players can earn progress on a single playthrough.

Fans eager to experience the latest Far Cry game shouldn’t skip on this deal. Ubisoft reportedly is working on both Far Cry 7 and a multiplayer Far Cry game. No release date was given for either title nor are many details known. Rumors suggest that Cillian Murphy is being eyed as the villain for Far Cry 7, which would fit with casting a well-known actor for the part as Far Cry 6 did. Regardless, Far Cry 6 is an action-packed game and well worth $5.