The Last of Us Part 2 Gets New Update After Release of Season 2

The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC has a new update alongside the release of The Last of Us Season 2 on HBO. Unfortunately, the update is not as interesting as the second season of the HBO show. Meanwhile, the update is limited to PC, which excludes PS5 owners. And it’s specifically a hotfix, which means it will not require a download from PC users before the game can be booted up.

As the developer, Nixxes Software, of the PC port notes over on social media platform X, the new patch, Patch 1.1, improves autosave functionality for players that use OneDrive or cloud services. In addition to this, the patch improves the way the game handles resizeable BAR, which can result in performance improvements when ReBAR is enabled.

Obviously, these are not game changing improvements, but for the select users they impact, the pair of improvements are nice upgrades. More than this, it’s also The Last of Us 2 fans have for now. There’s currently no word of any larger plans for the game to celebrate the second season of the show. If these plans existed, they probably would have been announced already, if not materialized alongside Season 2 of the HBO show. Because this didn’t happen, it is safe to assume Naughty Dog and PlayStation don’t have any meaningful updates planned for the 2020 game or its recent remaster.

