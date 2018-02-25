A Battlefield 2018 Reveal Trailer Is Underway

Battlefield players can start getting hyped for a reveal of the latest installment in the series with a confirmation that the reveal trailer is currently being worked on.

EA has kept most news about the latest Battlefield game quiet, especially when it comes to what the game will actually be, but a short-and-sweet tweet from a member of EA Dice indicated that fans will learn more in an upcoming trailer. Randy Evans, senior video and media director at EA Dice, tweeted on Saturday that the reveal trailer “is underway.”

Battlefield 2018 reveal trailer is underway. — Randy Evans (@killat0n_) February 24, 2018

Despite the teaser for the Battlefield 2018 trailer, no release date timeframe was given regarding how long it’ll take before it’s released. While Twitter users pressed Evans for more information on the reveal trailer to learn more about the project, he remained brief in his responses without divulging much information. When asked how he’d describe the trailer in one word, he simply replied “WIP” (work-in-progress).

As far as when the release of the trailer is concerned, that could be anytime in the near future or it could be months from now, according to another one of Evans’ responses. When asked how much time was spent on the Battlefield 1 reveal trailer before it was released, Evans said that it was worked on for “months.” Without knowing where development stands on the trailer, it’s hard to say when it’ll be released, but the phrasing of the tweet makes it seem as though it’s earlier in development as opposed to later.

Leading up to the reveal of whatever EA has planned for Battlefield this year, there’s been plenty of speculation from players trying to figure out what kind of game it’ll be. One theory was that the game would mark the return of the Bad Company series with the latest Battlefield taking players to Vietnam, a conflict that remains mostly unexplored by AAA war games. However, that claim was later refuted by sources.

Regardless of what the game and its reveal trailer will look like, we learned recently that the game will be playable during EA Play. The publisher said that full demos of the game would be available in June for those who attend the convention.