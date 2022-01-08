Battlefield 2042 Removes Fan-Favorite Mode

The Battlefield brand didn’t have the greatest year last year thanks to messy launch of Battlefield 2042 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. At launch, the game was plagued with bugs, bogged down with performance issues, and missing basic features from previous games. It also had, and continues to have, a bit of a content problem. Despite this, DICE and EA have removed a fan-favorite mode from the game.

As it said it would, DICE has removed Rush from Battlefield 2042. Technically, it can be still be played via Portal and Bad Company 2, but obviously, this isn’t the same and not what fans want. In fact, the response so far, at least on Twitter, has been largely negative.

“Bad move… at first DICE were working with the community quite well, now not so much,” said one fan of the decision. “You need to be much more careful with the decisions you are making as you can’t be giving reasons for the community to lose faith any further.”

“Dude…we bought BATTLEFIELD 2042. We want to play BATTLEFIELD 2042 MODES. We want to earn progression for the BATTLEFIELD 2042 CONTENT. Is it really that hard to understand? All Out Warfare only has two game modes. Those are stale. We want more 2042 MODES. How tone-deaf can you be,” added another fan.

Despite backlash, DICE has yet to revert the decision, and at this point, it doesn’t seem like it will. Again, the mode is still available via Portal and Bad Company 2, but this hasn’t been enough to satiate fans.

Battlefield 2042 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For all of our previous and extensive coverage on the 2021 first-person shooter, click here.