Battlefield 2042 Update Makes Massive Number of Secret Changes

This week, DICE and EA released a huge new Battlefield update alongside patch notes that revealed and detailed everything the update did to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game or so we thought. Turns out, in addition to adding dangerous flashing to the game, the game made dozens of secret changes not mentioned in the patch notes. DICE and EA make no mention of these changes, but they’ve been collected in one place over on Reddit. And there are a lot of them, and some of them are notable, so it’s unclear why they aren’t in the patch notes.

According to a verfieid developer that commented on the Reddit post sharing the changes, some of them were made a while ago but only now released, which may explain why they are missing from the patch notes.

“Great list, gave me a refresher as well! Some of those things were actually fixed quite some time ago on our side but they didn’t make it to any patches until today for a variety of reasons that would be probably a bit difficult to explain here,” said the developer. “Same difficult to explain reasons why sometimes there are changes that we don’t capture in the notes. Happy to see that the changes are positive.”

Below, you can check out the list of changes for yourself:

#1 Irish’s OG BF4 head model has been re-worked slightly and beard was added.

#2 light bulb has been added on little birds (nightbirds) tail

#3 destruction of walls seems improved. Debris are affected + destruction bounds looks more realistic (Tested on orbital D1 and D2 buildings)

#4 zip-lines we’re added between the ships objective points on manifest map

#5 on first loading screen with exodus ship now appears that far behind the ship is some type of oil rig and snowy mountains.

#6 in options on/off switch has been included across all categories.

#7 smaller graphical and stability improvements on both consoles and PC

#8 mouse input has been improved

#9 loadout equipping UI has been changed and improved.

#10 OVP drone range has been nerfed to ~150m from 250m

#11 controller input feels much better

#12 100 xp per minute on Solo/Co-Op Conquest & Breakthrough (was 150xp)

#13 16v16 Solo/Co-Op Conquest (was 32v32)

#14 small visual improvements to skyscrapers at hourglass

#15 Smoke grenade nerfed, smaller aoe.

#16 there’s been changes to Boris turrets (Glint effect missing) [needs further verification]

#17 ranger got a new little light bulb on it.

#18 Double tapping ping now makes a left hand pointing motion when not ADS

#19 some kind of adjustments to heli crosshair. (Affecting crosshair in a bad way)

#20 Lasers and flashlights are on by default now.

#21 McKays new steadfast skin got a lot darker visors on his helmet.

#22 fire mode is now by default always on and you can see it every time.

#23 New takedown animations have been added to Portal

#24 changes have been made to flares and repairs on vehicles

#25 soldier model now holds parachute correctly and his hands no more clips through parachute handles.

#26 Hitting the ‘toggle under barrel button’ while using a different weapon no longer switches to the weapon with under barrel attachment. You can no longer fire a rocket and then immediately switch to your grenade launcher without first selecting the weapon first.

27 crosshairs and miniguns on nightbird seems more accurate. (Some users have crosshair bugged, so it apear at almost bottom of the screen)

#28 you can now finally ping “incoming revive” through walls and surfaces.

#29 When your own Armor plate is broken the screen seems to flash blue.

#30 Engineers in the passanger seat of Condor/Hind can no longer see the vehicle health bar above their personal health bar. The vehicle health bar still appears under torch when repairing.

#31 you can now lower your camera shake even lower than 50 before.

#32 You can now use a controller and USB devices together. I use a Razer Tartarus and if it was plugged in, my controller inputs would not be read.

#33 Lock on direction indicators are back.

#34 removed some graphical options from the settings menu: Film Grain and Lens Distortion.

#35 You and your squad mates now say on the radio the direction, range and thing you’ve pinged.

#36 You also have two different control settings for helicopter and jets.

#37 When selecting your weapons or gadgets you see what your squadmates have equipped with the same green dots you see when squadmates ping a capture point.

#38 Kobra sight in Portal now seems to actually have the correct 3-line crosshair from BF3 instead of just a red dot.

#39 Animations seemed to be fully fixed, also they added some subtle camera movements when sliding and jumping, gun model seems a bit lower in the screen.

#40 melee animations are much faster, and appear to be way more reliable and less buggy.

#41 As Dozer, selecting your shield shows a very brief ‘charge’ animation on the shield icon to signify when it is fully deployed. You can also slide with the shield active now.

#42 Enemy bots in solo mode will use all vehicles in each slot, even if there’s only one vehicle per slot (if there’s only one attack helicopter available, they’ll use it. If there’s two slots for transport, they’ll use both slots). This does not apply to Friendly bots.

#43 dying animations has been improved. Soldiers dies in more natural way. No more dying rag dolls all over the place.

#44 when you will get promoted/acquired next level (for example from 43 to 44) classic BF “DunDun Dun DunDunDun” theme SFX will play.

#45 Jump slide bunny hoping seems to give you little boost

#46 player weight/falling speed seems to be increased.

#47 multiple orange light bulbs added to multiple air vehicles.

#48 increased reflectivity from more sources/materials/textures. More reflection from multiple surface sources.

#49 tornados seems to have more debris flying inside them

#50 multiple new icons have been added for: wildcat, condor and etc.

#51 After the a certain amount of players join, the ‘Waiting for Players’ message will be replaced by a 30 second countdown message.

#52 On/Off toggle for Invert C5 throwing

#53 Portal server browser has a more organised sort function.

#54 The minimap now shows the direction of the objectives when you are in a sector. When you move to a different sector it then shows that sectors objectives in the minimap.

#55 Bolt action sniper rifles cycle new bullets slower and more realistically, rpm of all snipers decreased

#56 When you press big map your individual icon is highlighted with a green circle briefly, making it much easier to locate yourself.

#57 PS5 : HDR is disabled with no way to switch it on. [maybe bug]

#58 Soldier Aim Sensitivity can be adjusted more precisely by 0.1 up to 0.9 (e.g. 35.1, 35.2, 35.3,etc…).

#59 during the loading of the map, the world map on the top right corner is more readable (darker background color and the arrow indicating the location is darker and with a black outline

#60 new audio cue when trying to deploy but having a respawn timer

#65 Targets spotted by Rao now show a class icon along with the marker.

#66 TV missiles have also been added to BF3 in Portal

This is a live list so it’s possible by the time you’re reading this, more changes will be discovered. To this end, we will do our best to keep the story updated as this happens.