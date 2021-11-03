Battlefield 2042 Is Getting an Early Access Trial for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

Those who may still be on the fence with Battlefield 2042 will soon have a chance to try out the upcoming multiplayer shooter for an extensive period of time prior to its actual launch date. Specifically, DICE and Electronic Arts are going to allow players to experience the latest entry in the long-running series for up to 10 hours starting later next week. The biggest downside, however, is that only those subscribed to certain services will be able to take advantage of this deal.

EA has confirmed that starting on November 12, a 10-hour trial phase of Battlefield 2042 will kick-off to coincide with the game’s early access release. While the title’s proper release date isn’t until a week later, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game will be able to jump into the latest Battlefield experience a full week early with no time constraints. Conversely, this 10-hour play window will be available to those who may be subscribed to EA Play.

What’s perhaps the best part of this Battlefield 2042 trial is that this promotion is one that will also be available to those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. EA Play has been baked-in with Xbox Game Pass for quite some time at this point, but sometimes, not all benefits of EA’s service extend to those who might have a subscription to Game Pass. Luckily, that won’t be holding true this time around meaning that anyone who is subscribed to any of these platforms can start playing Battlefield 2042 in a little over a week.

As a whole, Battlefield 2042’s official launch isn’t slated to transpire until later this month on November 19. When it does release, though, it will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

