Battlefield 2042 Trailer Reveals New Multiplayer Map

Battlefield 2042 is just a few short weeks away from release, and to build anticipation for the shooter, developer DICE has revealed a brand-new multiplayer map! Set in Alang, India, the Discarded map looks like a very unique location filled with interesting points of interest. There’s a massive ship falling apart, a village that’s been flooded, ziplines, and what DICE is calling a “good mix of air, vehicle, and infantry combat.” Alongside the announcement, DICE also released a short teaser, which gives players a bit of an idea what they can expect when they play Discarded.

The trailer for the new map can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/Battlefield/status/1455565417414594573

While the Battlefield franchise has a devoted fanbase, it will be interesting to see how players react to the game when it releases. Replies to the Tweet above were a bit mixed, with some enjoying what was on display, while others noted their concern that not enough is being shown this close to release date. There also seem to be a lot of worries that Battlefield 2042 is attempting to emulate the Call of Duty franchise, rather than sticking to the elements that made the series a success in the first place. This could be seen as fans argued once again about the role that Specialists will play in the new game.

Since their announcement, the role of Specialists in Battlefield 2042 has led to a lot of controversy. Specialists have drawn heavy comparison to the Operators from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In fact, a report from industry insider Tom Henderson last month stated that their presence in the game was one of multiple attempts by management to bring the game more in line with Activision’s shooter. It’s impossible to say how the game will shake out, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

Battlefield 2042 will release November 19th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Battlefield 2042? What do you think of this teaser for the game's new map?